US Officials To Visit Norway, Russia For Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Norway this week to take part in a new round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine, a media report said on Tuesday.

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was also expected to attend the meetings, alongside representatives of European countries, the European Union and NATO.

Two of the sources said Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was expected to attend the talks, would participate virtually due to illness.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, representatives of Britain, France, Germany and Poland, as well as officials from the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), are also expected to attend the talks in Oslo.

Two sources said Witkoff was also expected to travel to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sources said the talks in Russia would focus on various issues related to Ukraine, as well as the release of Stephen Hubbard, a US citizen who was imprisoned in Russia in 2022.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the travel and meeting plans had not yet been finalised and could change.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukrainian and US negotiators might meet in Norway in the coming days.

The meetings come amid rising tensions between Washington and Kyiv.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Putin had proposed holding a meeting with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss ending the four-year war in Ukraine.

kk