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Iran Says It Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone

Iran Says It Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone


Date: 2026-10-20 04:05:57

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the 54th US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday.
The United States has yet to comment on the claim.
Tasnim News Agency, quoting a statement issued by the IRGC, reported that the drone, which belonged to the US, had been tracked and destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz by a new, advanced air defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet commented on the report.
hz

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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