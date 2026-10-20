Iran Says It Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the 54th US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday.
The United States has yet to comment on the claim.
Tasnim News Agency, quoting a statement issued by the IRGC, reported that the drone, which belonged to the US, had been tracked and destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz by a new, advanced air defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet commented on the report.
hz
The United States has yet to comment on the claim.
Tasnim News Agency, quoting a statement issued by the IRGC, reported that the drone, which belonged to the US, had been tracked and destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz by a new, advanced air defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet commented on the report.
hz
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