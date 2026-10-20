CMC, Thani Foundation Join Forces To Boost Community Welfare

The Central Municipal Council (CMC) has signed a co-operation agreement with the Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services to strengthen community welfare, promote volunteerism and expand humanitarian initiatives across Qatar.

The agreement, signed at the CMC headquarters on Sunday, aims to enhance co-ordination between the two institutions in organising community events, awareness campaigns and humanitarian programmes, while encouraging greater public participation in social work.

CMC chairman Mohammed bin Ali al-Adhba signed the agreement on behalf of the council, while the foundation's CEO, Dr Ayed bin Dabsan al-Qahtani, represented the humanitarian organisation.

Al-Adhba said partnerships with humanitarian and community organisations were essential to advancing social development and ensuring a sustainable impact on society.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, he said the agreement would support the foundation's humanitarian work by leveraging the council's community presence and its members' engagement with residents across Qatar.

He noted that the council had previously signed a similar agreement with Qatar Charity to promote social work and create volunteering opportunities within charitable and humanitarian organisations.

“Undoubtedly, social engagement, or community partnership, is a cornerstone of success in social work,” al-Adhba said.

He stressed that co-operation between national institutions and social welfare organisations was vital to strengthening solidarity and supporting people in need, including both citizens and residents.

Al-Adhba also referred to the legal framework governing the council's work, citing Law No. 12 of 1998, as amended by Law No. 1 of 2011, which provides for cooperation with social welfare institutions.

He said the council is committed to expanding such partnerships as part of its broader role in community development and its efforts to support organisations addressing social needs.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore opportunities to exchange expertise and co-ordinate initiatives that encourage volunteerism, raise public awareness and reinforce a culture of social responsibility.

The partnership will also draw on CMC members' direct engagement with residents in their respective constituencies to help identify community needs and support initiatives tailored to local priorities.

The agreement aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly those related to social development, community participation and institutional co-operation.

Al-Adhba commended CMC members for attending the signing ceremony and urged them to continue working with humanitarian and social welfare organisations, stressing the importance of supporting their efforts and enabling them to fulfil their responsibilities.

Central Municipal Council Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services community welfare