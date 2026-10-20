UDST Set To Host 3Rd Gulf Universities Championship

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) will host the third edition of the Gulf Universities Championship from October 29 to 31. The event will feature approximately 350 students representing 24 university teams from across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, held under the auspices of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

During a press conference held yesterday, the university announced details regarding the championship, participating institutions, and organisational preparations for the competitions, which will include men's futsal, basketball, and volleyball, as well as women's volleyball.

President of UDST Dr Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi stated that hosting the championship reflects the institution's commitment to supporting Qatar's national sports policy and strengthening ties among GCC youth. He highlighted the importance of university sports in fostering team spirit, discipline, and perseverance among students.

Director of Sports and Wellness Department Hamad al-Kuwari explained that the championship serves as an opportunity to showcase university-level athletic talent, facilitate communication, and encourage the exchange of experiences among participants. He emphasised the university's dedication to providing an exceptional competitive environment.

Hosting this championship aligns with the university's efforts to promote university sports and cultivate a culture of physical activity, in line with the goals of its 2025-2027 Health Strategy, which aims to enhance the health and well-being of the university community.

UDST teams secured three gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal during their participation in the World University Championship held in Barcelona in 2025.

University of Doha for Science and Technology Gulf Universities Championship