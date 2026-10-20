Qatar Charity Projects Benefit Nearly 390,000 People In Pakistan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) During the first nine months of 2026, Qatar Charity (QC) implemented approximately 1,988 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects and interventions across Pakistan. These efforts aim to provide safe drinking water and improve the health and living conditions of vulnerable communities.

Benefiting nearly 390,000 people, the interventions included the installation of hand pumps and solar-powered water pumps, as well as the construction of latrines, ablution facilities and water facilities at community sites, healthcare facilities and public places, the QC statement said yesterday.

Qatar Charity installed 1,593 hand pumps in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, which benefited 201,982 people, bringing water sources closer to remote communities and reducing the need to travel long distances to collect water.

A further 255 solar-powered water pumps were installed. These pumps benefited more than 138,813 people, particularly in local communities, schools and healthcare facilities. Qatar Charity also installed four deep solar-powered water pumps in desert areas of Sindh, benefiting more than 2,496 people.

In the sanitation sector, Qatar Charity implemented 136 projects comprising latrines, ablution facilities and water facilities, benefiting more than 46,672 people. The projects contribute to improved hygiene practices, disease prevention and healthier, safer and more dignified environments for beneficiary communities.

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