QDB Launches Updated Housing Loan App, Making The Process Fully Digital

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has launched an updated version of its Housing Loan App, enabling citizens benefiting from the housing loan programme to complete the procedures involved in building their homes digitally, without the need to visit the bank.

The upgraded application simplifies the homebuilding journey by bringing key housing loan services to a single digital platform, allowing beneficiaries to manage applications, complete documentation, sign contracts electronically, and track requests and payments on their mobile phones.

Under the updated system, eligible citizens can access the various stages of the housing loan process, from submitting an initial application to completing contractual formalities and following up on subsequent transactions. The initiative is considered a further step in QDB's efforts to enhance digital service delivery and make housing finance procedures more accessible and efficient for beneficiaries.

A key feature of the updated application is electronic contract signing, which lets customers complete housing loan agreements digitally instead of travelling to a bank branch to finalise the paperwork. The app also supports electronic submission of required documents, streamlining administrative procedures and reducing the need for in-person interactions.

Meanwhile, users can create an account, submit housing loan applications, upload supporting documents, review application requirements and monitor the progress of their requests.

Beneficiaries can also follow up on payments and access relevant updates through the application.

The digital process covers several stages of the housing journey, including application submission, document verification, contract signing and subsequent follow-up. By consolidating these services in one platform, the updated app aims to make it easier for customers to manage the administrative aspects of building a home.

The launch reflects the growing role of digital platforms in delivering public-facing financial services in Qatar, where institutions increasingly adopt technology to improve customer experience, simplify transactions, and reduce reliance on traditional branch-based procedures.

Accordingly, QDB has encouraged beneficiaries to download the Housing Loan App from the Apple App Store and Google Play to access updated services and begin managing their housing loan processes digitally.

Qatar Development Bank Housing Loan App