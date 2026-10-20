Qatar Launches Continuous Learning Policy To Develop National Skills

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched a new Continuous Learning Policy to promote continuous education and training, enhance the quality of training programmes and help Qatar's workforce adapt to changing labour market needs.

The policy, launched through the ministry's Educational Services Centres Department under the Private Education Affairs Sector, forms part of the ministry's 2024–2030 strategy. It aims to establish a continuous learning and training system that empowers individuals to develop their skills, remain competitive globally and respond to evolving employment requirements.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at MoEHE Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Hareb Mohamed Al-Jabri and Director of the Educational Services Centres Department and National Leader of the Continuous Learning Strategic Programme Iman Ali Al Nuaimi.

The launch coincided with the announcement of 187 approved Qatari trainers under the second cohort of the initiative to localise trainers at private educational and training centres.

The new trainers were selected after successfully completing interviews and assessments from among 353 applicants. With the latest cohort, the total number of approved trainers under the first and second cohorts has reached 277 out of 474 applicants.

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Iman Ali Al Nuaimi said the policy had undergone extensive local and international review in cooperation with cultural attaché offices and leading national entities.

She said the policy focuses on ensuring the quality of training programmes, promoting digital transformation and accrediting training providers, laying the groundwork for a more structured and quality-focused continuous learning system.

As part of its efforts to encourage community participation, the ministry will provide 10 free training courses in cooperation with private educational centres and distribute 265 training vouchers, giving more people opportunities to access training and develop their capabilities.

The policy supports the ministry's strategic objective of building an informed and skilled society by enabling individuals to continue learning beyond formal education. It also seeks to strengthen the link between training provision and the changing needs of the labour market, helping people acquire relevant skills throughout their lives.

The initiative to localise Qatari trainers complements these efforts by expanding opportunities for national talent to contribute to the private education and training sector. Through the development and accreditation of Qatari trainers, the initiative aims to strengthen local expertise and promote professional standards across training services.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow participants, Dr Hamad Mohammed Al Marri expressed pride in the achievement, describing the initiative as a strategic means of empowering national competencies and enabling them to contribute effectively to sustainable development and the development of a competitive knowledge-based economy.

He praised the ministry and officials at the Educational Services Centres Department for creating a supportive training environment and opening up new opportunities for Qatari trainers to enrich the private education and training sector through professional best practices.

The press conference also recognised 10 entities that contributed to reviewing and evaluating the Continuous Learning Policy, alongside 14 members of the committees responsible for interviewing and assessing applicants for the second cohort of the Qatari trainers initiative.