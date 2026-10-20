Qatar-Korea Friendship Built On Shared Determination: Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The strong and enduring friendship between Qatar and the Republic of Korea is rooted in decades of cooperation, shared achievements, and a commitment to supporting each other, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Qatar H E Hong Jeepio said during his remarks at the Korean National Day celebration yesterday.

The occasion was attended by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi; Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed; and the Director of Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, along with other delegates and officials.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Jeepio said,“The National Day is not only a celebration of Korea's founding, but also an important opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Qatar, promote a greater understanding and showcase what our country has to offer to the people of Qatar.”

“The participation of Korean companies, along with cultural displays and taekwondo demonstrations, helps lay the foundation for greater cooperation between our two countries,” the Ambassador remarked.

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In his keynote address, the ambassador drew parallels between the two countries through their shared sporting memories, highlighting what he described as two football miracles associated with Qatar.

The first was the 'Miracle of Doha' in 1993, when the Republic of Korea secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup after a dramatic turn of events in the final moments of a qualifying match involving Japan and Iran.

The second came during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, when the Republic of Korea advanced to the knockout stage after a stoppage-time goal against Portugal and a tense wait for the outcome of the match between Uruguay and Ghana.

The Ambassador noted that the moment carried additional significance as December 2, 2022, marked exactly 12 years since Qatar won the right to host the tournament in 2010.

He also expressed confidence in Qatar's resilience, saying the country would emerge stronger and more determined in the face of future challenges. Emphasising that bilateral relations extend far beyond shared memories and sporting achievements, Hong said the partnership depended on the continued commitment of both nations to stand by one another. The ambassador reaffirmed the depth and breadth of relations between the two countries, stressing that Qatar-Republic of Korea ties remained strong, enduring, and reflected across numerous areas of cooperation.