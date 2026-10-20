Fornaroli Set For Mexico And Brazil FP1 Outings After Latest F1 Test With Mclaren

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Doha, Qatar: Leonardo Fornaroli (pictured) will return to the wheel of McLaren's MCL40 over the coming weeks, with his next practice outings being planned for the Mexico City and São Paulo Grands Prix.

McLaren reserve driver Fornaroli made his first two FP1 appearances at the Barcelona-Catalunya and Hungary events earlier this season, meaning the young Italian will mark the team's final two mandatory rookie sessions for 2026.

In preparation for those run-outs, Fornaroli – the 2024 F3 and 2025 F2 champion – joined McLaren's Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) team at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France last weekend, where he completed almost 350 kilometres on the Grand Prix layout.

His sixth F1 test with the team, Fornaroli focused on longer runs (simulating FP1 sessions) and tried various set-ups aboard McLaren's 2025 double championship-winning MCL39.

British racer Jake Hughes, who serves as a test and development driver for McLaren, also got some time in the MCL39 at Paul Ricard, continuing to provide him with a reference point for his simulator development work.

“I'm really excited to return to the MCL40 and do two more official Free Practice 1 sessions with the team,” said Fornaroli, who joined McLaren's Driver Development Programme just under a year ago.

“The Mexico City and São Paulo Grands Prix are two great events, which will challenge me as a driver. Interlagos is a historic circuit with lots of mixed technical corners, and the altitude in Mexico City will definitely be a new physical challenge for me. It's a great opportunity for my own development, and to also help the team over their weekend.

“This test at Circuit Paul Ricard was really beneficial. It's been a few months since I was in an F1 car, so it was good to get back into it ahead of Mexico. This track is also really fun to drive, and of course driving the MCL39 for the first time made it even better. To drive a double championship-winning car was really cool.

“Thank you to the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team for giving me these opportunities, and to everyone in the McLaren Driver Development Programme for their guidance and continued support. I look forward to being back with the team in Mexico.”

McLaren have also announced that Fornaroli will race for their new Hypercar team in the World Endurance Championship (including the 24 Hours of Le Mans) in 2027, while continuing in his F1 reserve driver role. Formula 1