PSG Face Barcelona Test As Injury-Hit Catalans Target 12Th Straight Victory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, two of the early pace-setters in the UEFA Champions League, meet in a mouth-watering league-phase clash in Paris today, with both sides looking to maintain their perfect starts.

The reigning European champions have won their opening two matches, including an impressive 4-2 victory away to Manchester City last week, to lead the standings. Barcelona are also on six points after victories over Feyenoord and Galatasaray, setting up a contest between two of the leading contenders for the title.

PSG, who are targeting a third straight Champions League crown, will be wary of a Barcelona side in ominous form under Hansi Flick. The Catalans have won all 11 of their matches this season, scoring 48 goals and conceding 11, after Saturday's 5-2 victory over Real Betis extended their winning run.

However, Barcelona will travel to the Parc des Princes without defenders Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde, who picked up injuries against Betis. Their absence is a setback for Flick ahead of a demanding test against the defending champions.

PSG coach Luis Enrique, who played for and managed Barcelona, acknowledged the quality of his former club while making clear his determination to win.

“I'm focusing on their quality. I've played for and managed Barça, and I have a very close relationship with Catalonia. I'm very attached to Barça, but I'm PSG's manager,” he said.

“It's a huge source of motivation for me to face the club that has mattered the most to me in my career.”

Enrique expects an engaging contest between two sides with similar footballing philosophies.

“If we look at what these two teams represent, they're two great clubs with a fantastic playing style, so we'll make the most of this match,” he said.

The Spanish coach also offered a clear indication of how PSG intend to deal with Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal, whose ability to influence games makes him one of the visitors' key threats.

“The best way to defend against Lamine Yamal is to have the ball. That's our ideal scenario, but we know it won't be like that because of how difficult it is to play against Barça,” Enrique said.

“We're staying focused and alert, though, as we'll need to overcome that as a team.”

PSG will look to build on their performance against Manchester City, although Enrique insisted he was more impressed by his players' approach than the result.

“I'm proud of what I saw, not of the result. I'm proud to see my players enjoying their football, be it away or at home. What I find pleasing is the team's identity and personality in general. That's great for me as the manager,” he said.

Despite the significance of the meeting, Enrique rejected the suggestion that it would be an early final, pointing out that several teams remain capable of winning the competition.

Both sides will be eager to take another step towards securing a strong position in the league phase, but Barcelona's defensive absences add an extra challenge against a PSG attack that showed its quality at the Etihad Stadium.