FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Tickets Presale Opens For Visa Cardholders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With one month to go until the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, ticket sales are now live at , beginning with an exclusive presale period for Visa cardholders. General public sales will open on October 26, 2026.

The tournament, taking place at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone from November 19 to December 13, with the Final at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, will feature as many as eight matches a day for a total of 104 matches across 48 teams.

All tickets are digital and are available as a Day Pass, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day, as well as cultural and entertainment activities at the Fan Zone, in what will be an electrifying football festival-like atmosphere. Day Passes are priced at QAR 20 per matchday for the group stage, Round of 32, Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals. A maximum of six Day Pass tickets per person can be purchased per matchday.

Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Tickets are priced at QAR 35 for the group stage, Round of 32 and Round of 16, the Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals, and QAR 20 for the Third-place Play-off, with availability limited in line with each pitch's seating capacity. A maximum of four Prime Passes per person can be purchased for each main pitch, per matchday.

The Final will be held at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13, with match tickets available in Category 1 at QAR 30 and Category 2 at QAR 15. A maximum of six tickets per person can be purchased for the Final.

Tickets also include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Accessibility tickets are priced at QAR 20 for group stage through to third-place play-off, and QAR 15 for the Final, and include one complimentary companion ticket. Disabled fans can request accessible seats by sending an e-mail to: [email protected]. A limited number of accessible parking spaces is available, with passes distributed closer to match days on a first-come, first-served basis.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 is the second of five consecutive editions that Qatar will host through 2029, continuing its successful 48-team format introduced in Doha last year. Hosts Qatar have been drawn into Group A alongside Egypt, Greece and Panama, and will play their opening match against Panama on November 19, 6:30pm.

As FIFA's Official Payment Services Partner, Visa is the preferred payment method for fans purchasing tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.