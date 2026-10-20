3 Arrested By Indian Police Following Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff Shooting Attack In Mumbai

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mumbai, India: Three suspects have been arrested after shots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday, authorities in India confirmed.

Shooters opened fire at the 36-year-old actor as he was leaving a private event in the city's upscale Juhu area on Sunday evening, according to Police official Mohit Garg.

Aside from being India's financial capital, Mumbai is also the heart of Bollywood, the country's Hindi-language film industry.

"Tiger Shroff is safe and Mumbai police has deployed different teams to investigate further," Garg told reporters.

Two people were injured in the incident, including the actor's driver, though Shroff did not sustain gunshot wounds, police said. Three suspects have been rounded up in Rajasthan, another Indian state.

"Preliminary questioning revealed that two of them have one case each against them, one related to theft and the other under the Arms Act," police official Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

Police have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.