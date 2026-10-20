UDST Set To Host Gulf Universities Championship With Nearly 350 Participating Athletes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) will host the Gulf Universities Championship (GUC) for the first time in the country from October 29 to 31, 2026.

During a press conference held yesterday at the University's campus, officials noted that around 350 student-athletes representing 24 universities across the region are expected to compete in the third edition of the Championship.

“We are proud to host the Gulf Universities Championship, in line with Qatar's National Sports Policy and to welcome student-athletes from across the Gulf to Doha,” said UDST President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi.“University sport shapes leaders with teamwork, discipline and resilience, and strengthens the bonds among the region's youth."

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He further stated,“We look forward to a championship that reflects the ambition of a Gulf generation striving for excellence on and off the field.” UDST unveiled plans for the upcoming tournament with remarks from the Director of the Sport and Wellness Directorate, Hamad Alkuwari, outlining the event's arrangements, introducing the participating universities and detailing the preparations and logistical measures underway.

The three-day Championship will also witness the debut of the women's volleyball competition. Responding to a query by The Peninsula, Alkuwari said,“We at the University of Doha for Science and Technology firmly believe in the importance of women's sports as they represent a significant part of the university's student body and community.” He noted that the women athletes will participate in over seven sports such as basketball, football, and volleyball, in addition to individual matches.

“We recently established a women's swimming team, and last year, in cooperation with the Qatar Aquatics Federation, we organised a special women's swimming championship, and we also intend to host it for the second time this year,” Alkuwari said.

Alkuwari added,“The Championship is an opportunity to celebrate the talent, dedication and sportsmanship of university athletes. Our focus is on creating an engaging and welcoming environment where participants can compete, connect and learn from one another. We look forward to seeing the spirit of university sport come to life throughout the Championship.” GUC will take place at UDST from 9am to 6pm, featuring men's futsal, basketball and volleyball, and women's volleyball. The event will allow student-athletes to showcase their skills, represent their universities and exchange experiences with peers across the Gulf.

Officials stressed that the tournament aligns with UDST's Wellness Strategy 2025–2027, promoting wellbeing across eight dimensions of university life.

The University's sports teams have achieved notable success in local and international competitions, particularly in swimming, futsal and badminton. At the second Gulf Universities Championship, UDST teams won several silver and bronze medals. At the 2025 World InterUniversities Championships in Barcelona, the athletes from the University secured three gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.