DFF 2026 Unveils Gala, Special Screenings Featuring Urgent Stories

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 will showcase an eclectic selection of international films, documentaries and immersive cinema experiences, highlighting compelling human stories and pressing global issues from November 19 to 27.

The Gala and Special Screenings programme brings together acclaimed filmmakers and emerging voices through narratives exploring identity, family, freedom, resilience and the complexities of the human experience.

Among the highlights are films addressing Palestine's history and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, alongside thrillers, family adventures and coming-of-age dramas that reflect cinema's ability to challenge perspectives and inspire conversations.

CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said the programme would bring audiences together through films that move, surprise and spark discussions.

“From gripping dramas and timely documentaries to stories filled with humour, adventure and discovery, the selection celebrates the courage to question what we take for granted and find dignity and truth in the complexity of human experience,” she said.

Alremaihi added that audiences would leave cinemas with new perspectives and stories that remain with them long after the final frame.

A major highlight is Edward Said: Between Worlds, directed by Maiken Baird, which will receive its Middle East premiere. The US-Qatar documentary revisits the life and legacy of the Palestinian-American scholar, musician and intellectual, exploring the history of Palestine through his own words and examining who has the right to tell their story.

Another timely selection is Life Support, directed by Daniele Rugo, which will receive its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) premiere. Set in Gaza after October 2023, the documentary follows international medical volunteers working alongside Palestinian colleagues amid a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Filmed largely on doctors' mobile phones, it offers an intimate account of efforts to preserve life under extraordinary circumstances.

The programme also features 52 Blue, a coming-of-age drama by Ali El Arabi. The India-Egypt-US production follows Ashish, a reclusive young man from rural Kerala who dreams of meeting football superstar Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. His journey takes him from his sheltered home to a job as a stadium worker.

Thriller enthusiasts can look forward to Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray and receiving its MENA premiere. Set in 1980s New York, the film follows two brothers whose pursuit of the American Dream draws them into a dangerous scheme involving the Russian mafia, corruption and violence, testing their integrity and family loyalties.

Lebanese-Brazilian production Furies, directed by Rami Kodeih, follows two sisters who plan an all-night heist after a bank refuses to release their savings needed for life-saving surgery. The film explores desperation, family bonds and the consequences of Lebanon's economic collapse.

The selection also includes Red Rocks, by French filmmaker Bruno Dumont, depicting rival gangs of children engaging in daring cliff-jumping competitions along the French Riviera, and Fing!, a family adventure directed by Jeffrey Walker, in which a young girl's unusual birthday wish sends her father on a journey into a lost jungle.

Special screenings will include Artou, the first 360-degree immersive film by Abderrahmane Sissako. The France-Mauritania-Luxembourg-Qatar production follows six siblings travelling from Europe to Mauritania to fulfil their father's final wish.