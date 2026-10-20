QF's QSTP Launches 'Microsoft For Startups'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, yesterday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to bring the Microsoft for Startups programme to QSTP's startup community, giving eligible founders access to Microsoft's cloud and AI technologies, technical expertise, and go-to-market support.

The collaboration is already translating into startup participation. QSTP has nominated 105 startups to Microsoft for Startups, with 47 now active on the programme. The number of active startups has increased from 32 in August, reflecting growing uptake across QSTP's innovation ecosystem.

QSTP operates as a national launchpad for science- and technology-driven founders, supporting startups from early validation through incubation, acceleration, scaling, investor readiness and product development. Based in Education City, it works with founders across AI, health and biomed, fintech, sustainability, education and cybersecurity. The collaboration with Microsoft strengthens that mandate by embedding enterprise-grade technology enablement directly into QSTP's incubation pathway.

Through Microsoft for Startups, approved QSTP startups can access a package designed to reduce early-stage infrastructure barriers and support faster product development and growth, including '$100,000 in Azure credits, with the opportunity to extend to US$200,000 over two years based on Azure usage; Azure AI infrastructure and services to build and deploy AI-powered products; GitHub Enterprise and Visual Studio Enterprise for development at scale; Pairing sessions with Microsoft Azure engineers for technical support; Azure support; and Go-to-market resources to help founders reach customers and investors.'

The impact is already becoming visible. Based on the 47 startups currently active on the programme, the potential value of Azure credits available to the cohort ranges from $4.7m to $9.4m, depending on usage and eligibility. These figures represent the maximum potential value of credits available under the programme and are not a commitment of credits.

Business Development Director, QSTP, Engr. Ahmed Al-Said, said:“Our role at QSTP is to give founders the environment, expertise and partnerships they need to turn bold ideas into successful technology companies. Working with Microsoft takes that offering further, giving our startups direct access to world-class cloud and AI capabilities, hands-on technical guidance and global go-to-market support.

General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, Ahmad El Dandachi, said:“Qatar has created an increasingly ambitious environment for technology founders, but turning ideas into scalable businesses requires access to the right technology, skills and ecosystem. Through our collaboration with QSTP, we are bringing Microsoft for Startups closer to founders in Qatar and giving them practical tools to build, test and scale.