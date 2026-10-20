Qatar Week 2026 Brings Vcuarts Qatar And Communities Together

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Week 2026 brought VCUarts Qatar's creative research, international exhibitions and new academic ambitions to its home campus in Richmond Virginia, connecting university leaders, faculty, students and alumni across Virginia Commonwealth University's two art and design campuses.

The week opened with an October 12 reception at Scott House, where VCU President Michael Rao and Provost Arturo Saavedra welcomed colleagues and guests. VCUarts Dean Carmenita Higginbotham and VCUarts Qatar Dean Amir Berbić reflected on the strength of the two-campus partnership and the opportunities it creates for students, creative research and international collaboration.

Connections with students and alumni gave those remarks a personal dimension. Students shared their interests and perspectives, while alumni spoke about their careers and the ways their education continues to shape their choices, work and ambitions. These exchanges offered a view of the university's impact through the people who carry it forward.

“Our relationship with Richmond is central to who we are and what we can achieve,” said Berbić.“This week brought that relationship into focus through the work of our faculty, the ambitions of our students and the experiences of our alumni. It also gave us time to think together about what comes next, from new academic opportunities to collaborations that draw on the strengths of both campuses.”

The programme highlighted VCUarts Qatar's growing international reach, including its participation in the 2026 Venice Biennale through Aghrab Idrāk | Thresholds of Perception. Organised by the university's Institute for Creative Research, the exhibition brings together faculty, alumni, students and international collaborators in work that explores the relationships between art, design and technology. It remains open in Venice through November 22.

Discussions also looked ahead to VCUarts Qatar's forthcoming Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, planned to welcome its first cohort in fall 2027. With design as its core, the degree combines rigorous design study with a focused area of interdisciplinary learning. Drawing on Qatar Foundation's Education City Multiversity, it will give students opportunities to apply design methods and creative thinking to challenges in other fields.

Qatar Week closed with faculty PechaKucha presentations that gave audiences a direct look into current creative research. Through the concise presentation format, faculty shared the ideas, methods and questions driving their projects, opening further conversations about their work and its possibilities.

Conversations will continue as colleagues develop opportunities for collaboration and begin shaping next year's Qatar Week.