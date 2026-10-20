Artefact, HEC Paris Doha Announce Partnership To Advance Executive AI Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Artefact and HEC Paris have announced a strategic collaboration to develop executive-level AI learning and capability-building programmes across the Middle East.

Building on an established partnership in France, the initiative will be launched in Qatar and Saudi Arabia before expanding from Doha across the wider MENA region.

Through the collaboration, HEC Paris will contribute its expertise in leadership development, executive education, faculty and academic excellence, as well as its regional network and institutional presence, while Artefact will bring its applied AI expertise and experience delivering AI transformations for governments and major organisations, providing access to practitioners, real-world cases and insights across AI strategy, GenAI, agentic AI, data platforms, governance and adoption.

Designed for ministers, board members, executive teams, and senior government and business leaders, the programmes address critical strategic decisions around AI adoption. They will cover key topics including AI strategy and value creation, AI governance, investment and risk, AI operating models and service and process redesign, workforce capability and adoption at scale, and the practical application of GenAI and agentic AI.

Commenting on this partnership, Managing Partner & CEO, Artefact Middle East, Southeast Asia & India Rahul Arya said,“This collaboration brings together world-class leadership education and deep, hands-on experience delivering AI transformation in the real world. Together, we want to give leaders the perspective, tools and practical understanding to turn AI ambition into sustainable organisational impact across the MENA region.”

On behalf of HEC Paris, Doha, Chief Growth and Impact Officer, Joshua KOBB, said,“AI is reshaping how organisations create value, make decisions, and build new capabilities. For leaders, the challenge is not simply understanding the technology but knowing how to translate its potential into strategic choices, responsible adoption, and sustainable impact.

“By bringing together the expertise of HEC Paris in executive education and leadership development with the practical experience of Artefact in AI transformation, this collaboration will create a learning experience grounded in both global perspectives and real-world application. We look forward to supporting leaders across the region as they navigate the opportunities and complexities of AI and contribute to shaping the transformation agendas of the region.”