Qatar Says Iran-US Talks Ongoing, Backs Saudi Arabia In Defending Sovereignty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar says negotiations between Iran and the US are continuing, with both sides engaging in diplomatic efforts despite growing tensions and fears of renewed fighting.

“On the negotiations of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], they are ongoing, we are seeing engagement from both parties,” said the Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) HE Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari at the Global Security Forum in Doha on Tuesday.

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“The fact that we're not hearing about it is a good sign that we're doing our job the right way,” he said, adding that mediation has a better chance of succeeding when it happens behind closed doors.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further spoke about standing firmly behind Saudi Arabia amid the widening regional tensions.“Qatar is supporting our brothers in Saudi Arabia in defending their sovereignty against this attack,” he said.