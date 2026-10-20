France Weighs More Curfews as 2,513 Detained After Protests
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu signaled Tuesday that more localized curfews may be imposed after a weekend of violent demonstrations against soaring living costs.
In a post on X, Lecornu said the targeted curfews “contributed to calm” overnight. Further restrictions could be announced Tuesday evening “where the situation requires it.” Prefects will make the calls locally, in coordination with mayors, he said.
Partial curfews took effect Monday night in several areas, including Paris and Lyon. A French broadcaster reported Monday that authorities were extending the overnight measures beyond the capital to Nice, Lyon and parts of the Gironde department, after nationwide weekend protests over rising living and fuel costs descended into violence and looting.
Police and gendarmerie sources described a largely quiet night, though incidents were reported during demonstrations in Martinique.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 2,513 people have been taken into custody and 67 jailed, with dozens of judicial investigations now open. In an interview with a French news channel and radio network, he dismissed calls for a state of emergency. Authorities, he said, can restore order through firmness without curbing the individual freedoms of the entire population.
National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet pressed the government to respond to the protesters’ demands, noting that hundreds of thousands had demonstrated peacefully. She cautioned that security concerns must not eclipse the budget debate or the demonstrators’ grievances.
Business federation Medef’s president, Patrick Martin, accused the state of failing to keep order. He cited preliminary government estimates that at least 3,000 businesses were affected.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure said support measures will be announced for affected traders and craftspeople so they can reopen quickly.
A Yellow Vest coordination group has called for a fresh mobilization on Saturday, Oct. 24.
In a post on X, Lecornu said the targeted curfews “contributed to calm” overnight. Further restrictions could be announced Tuesday evening “where the situation requires it.” Prefects will make the calls locally, in coordination with mayors, he said.
Partial curfews took effect Monday night in several areas, including Paris and Lyon. A French broadcaster reported Monday that authorities were extending the overnight measures beyond the capital to Nice, Lyon and parts of the Gironde department, after nationwide weekend protests over rising living and fuel costs descended into violence and looting.
Police and gendarmerie sources described a largely quiet night, though incidents were reported during demonstrations in Martinique.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 2,513 people have been taken into custody and 67 jailed, with dozens of judicial investigations now open. In an interview with a French news channel and radio network, he dismissed calls for a state of emergency. Authorities, he said, can restore order through firmness without curbing the individual freedoms of the entire population.
National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet pressed the government to respond to the protesters’ demands, noting that hundreds of thousands had demonstrated peacefully. She cautioned that security concerns must not eclipse the budget debate or the demonstrators’ grievances.
Business federation Medef’s president, Patrick Martin, accused the state of failing to keep order. He cited preliminary government estimates that at least 3,000 businesses were affected.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure said support measures will be announced for affected traders and craftspeople so they can reopen quickly.
A Yellow Vest coordination group has called for a fresh mobilization on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment