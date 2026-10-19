France Riots Spark Security Questions as Macron Retains Nunez
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to accept the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez following widespread looting and violence during protests across France last weekend, according to French media reports.
Nunez offered to step down on Sunday as criticism intensified over the authorities’ handling of the unrest.
"I am the minister of the interior, I am responsible for everything that happens on the ground," he told a French radio station, explaining his decision to resign.
The interior minister acknowledged a "loss of control" by police in several cities and conceded that there had been a "lack of anticipation" in deploying available security personnel.
However, Macron decided to retain Nunez, pointing to the importance of maintaining continuity in the security forces’ leadership amid the ongoing crisis, according to a statement from the presidential palace.
The president also demanded greater transparency regarding what he called "failures in anticipation and intelligence" that contributed to the severity of the violence.
Official figures show that the unrest, which began during Saturday’s demonstrations, left nearly 1,000 law enforcement officers injured and led to approximately 2,400 arrests.
The government’s handling of the crisis has drawn criticism from several local officials, including the mayors of Paris, Marseille and Limoges.
Nunez is expected to travel to Marseille, one of the cities most severely affected by the unrest. Authorities reported that as many as 30,000 people took part in looting there on Saturday.
Macron Vows Accountability as Clashes Continue
In a televised address on Sunday evening, Macron pledged that those responsible for the destruction would face consequences.
"Those who sought to bring down the republic will be held accountable," he said, adding that the country felt "anger and shame" over the violence.
Fresh clashes and looting were reported late Sunday in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, indicating that unrest continued despite the authorities’ response.
In Paris, police had arrested 92 people by around midnight following renewed incidents near Place de la Republique.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is scheduled to lead an interministerial crisis meeting at 10 am local time (0800GMT) to examine the economic fallout, damage to businesses, insurance-related concerns and ongoing legal proceedings.
The Federation of Commerce and Distribution estimated that around 1,500 businesses were targeted during Saturday’s violence, with total losses projected to reach several hundred million euros.
Nunez offered to step down on Sunday as criticism intensified over the authorities’ handling of the unrest.
"I am the minister of the interior, I am responsible for everything that happens on the ground," he told a French radio station, explaining his decision to resign.
The interior minister acknowledged a "loss of control" by police in several cities and conceded that there had been a "lack of anticipation" in deploying available security personnel.
However, Macron decided to retain Nunez, pointing to the importance of maintaining continuity in the security forces’ leadership amid the ongoing crisis, according to a statement from the presidential palace.
The president also demanded greater transparency regarding what he called "failures in anticipation and intelligence" that contributed to the severity of the violence.
Official figures show that the unrest, which began during Saturday’s demonstrations, left nearly 1,000 law enforcement officers injured and led to approximately 2,400 arrests.
The government’s handling of the crisis has drawn criticism from several local officials, including the mayors of Paris, Marseille and Limoges.
Nunez is expected to travel to Marseille, one of the cities most severely affected by the unrest. Authorities reported that as many as 30,000 people took part in looting there on Saturday.
Macron Vows Accountability as Clashes Continue
In a televised address on Sunday evening, Macron pledged that those responsible for the destruction would face consequences.
"Those who sought to bring down the republic will be held accountable," he said, adding that the country felt "anger and shame" over the violence.
Fresh clashes and looting were reported late Sunday in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, indicating that unrest continued despite the authorities’ response.
In Paris, police had arrested 92 people by around midnight following renewed incidents near Place de la Republique.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is scheduled to lead an interministerial crisis meeting at 10 am local time (0800GMT) to examine the economic fallout, damage to businesses, insurance-related concerns and ongoing legal proceedings.
The Federation of Commerce and Distribution estimated that around 1,500 businesses were targeted during Saturday’s violence, with total losses projected to reach several hundred million euros.
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