Tajikistan Opens Water Facilities In Rudaki District

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon remotely inaugurated new water supply facilities in Rudaki district on October 19, including wells, water pipelines and related infrastructure.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the facilities were inaugurated as part of the remote opening of 20 facilities in the district, following the opening of the new Rudaki District Palace of Culture.

The project includes two vertical wells, each 110 meters deep, supplying a 3.5-kilometer drinking water pipeline from Kariyai Kamar village in the Chorgulteppa jamoat to the center of Somoniyon settlement.

Three additional 110-meter-deep wells, two reservoirs with a combined capacity of 1,500 cubic meters, and an 11-kilometer water pipeline have also been commissioned. The pipeline is intended to supply water to the villages of Kosibon, Rumi, Khodzhiyon, Turdiev and Korgar in the Mirzo Tursunzade settlement.

Furthermore, a 5-kilometer drinking water pipeline from Kukhtosh village to Ismoili Somoni Street in Somoniyon and a 5-kilometer sewer line from Obi Shifo village to the same street have been opened.

Emomali Rahmon also reviewed a project to construct a 5.3-kilometer sewer line designed to serve multi-storey residential buildings.

Meanwhile, the commissioning of new water supply and sewerage facilities in Tajikistan's Rudaki district is expected to improve access to drinking water for residents and expand essential municipal infrastructure. The newly opened facilities include wells, reservoirs and pipelines serving several villages and settlements, as well as drinking water and sewer lines in Somoniyon.

Further development of water and sewerage networks, including the planned 5.3-kilometer sewer line for multi-storey residential buildings, could help meet the needs of the district's growing residential areas and support improvements in local living conditions.