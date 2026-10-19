Expand Energy Corporation Names Danny Brown President And Chief Executive Officer

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) (“Expand Energy” or the“Company”), the largest natural gas producer in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) has appointed Daniel E. Brown as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 26. Brown will also be appointed to the Board. Michael A. Wichterich, who has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since February 2026, will return to his role as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

“With deep industry experience, a proven track record of leading high-performing organizations through transformation, and a demonstrated ability to create significant shareholder value, Danny is well positioned to help accelerate Expand Energy's momentum and deliver as North America's leading integrated natural gas company,” said Chairman of the Board Michael A. Wichterich.“He will take a company that is already North America's largest producer and marketer of natural gas and make it even better. Danny is the right leader at the right time to help Expand Energy deliver on its vast potential. The Board looks forward to him leading the next phase of Expand Energy's journey, building on the strong foundation created by the talented people across our organization.”

“Expand Energy is unmatched with its scaled portfolio of premier assets in the most important gas-producing regions, enhanced by a differentiated commercial platform that serves customers from coast to coast,” said Chief Executive Officer Brown.“The opportunity ahead for value creation is significant. LNG exports, growing power demand and new industrial investment are creating a greater need for reliable energy, and Expand Energy is uniquely positioned with the resources and capabilities to meet that need. I am honored the Board has entrusted me to lead this high-potential company into its next era. Together, with the talented team at Expand Energy, I look forward to turning the company's competitive advantages into sustained, differentiated performance for our shareholders.”

Brown joins Expand Energy following a successful tenure as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD). Under his leadership, Chord successfully executed a strategic portfolio transformation that created significant shareholder value. A seasoned energy executive with extensive experience across upstream and midstream operations, Brown spent nearly 20 years with Anadarko Petroleum, where he held leadership roles spanning international and deepwater development, as well as U.S. onshore operations.

Brown's appointment follows a comprehensive search led by Expand Energy's Board with the assistance of a leading search firm, evaluating both internal and external candidates.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is North America's leading integrated natural gas company reaching customers from coast to coast across the U.S. and Canada. As the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., we are powered by innovative employees committed to expanding America's energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.

Forward-Looking Statements

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