Former Ring And Blink Leaders Launch Miles, A Smart Plug For Cars That Keeps Teen Drivers Safer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miles gives parents real-time safety alerts, automatic crash response, roadside assistance, driving insights, vehicle health, and more in one easy-to-use app

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, millions of American teens gain newfound independence and responsibility as they become new drivers. For parents, this rite of passage brings more unknowns and what-ifs. Did they get there safely? Is the car working properly? What if they get in an accident? Launching today during National Teen Driver Safety Week, Miles helps parents answer these questions and rest assured their teens are safe. The first product from Miles Labs, a new consumer technology company founded by former Ring and Blink leaders, Miles combines a small smart device that plugs into a car's diagnostic port, along with an easy-to-use app that provides location data, driving habits, emergency accident response, roadside assistance and vehicle health insights now made accessible in the older vehicles that teens are driving.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, teens are four times more likely to be in an accident. Miles helps families replace their worry and guessing with meaningful insights and safety features that give parents and teens more confidence. Families today are stuck between a mix of location apps that track people but don't understand the car, automaker apps locked to a single brand and only in the newest models, and separate roadside programs that leave drivers on hold at the worst possible moment. The result is a screen full of half-solutions that may or may not work, and no single place that brings the whole car health and family safety together for everyone. Miles brings these capabilities together, giving parents and teens a shared view of the car and each trip.

“Learning to drive is a major step toward independence, but it can also be one of the most stressful moments for parents with worries about safety and added expenses,” said Matt McGovren, CEO and co-founder of Miles Labs.“We built Miles to support teens and parents together, and keep them on the same team. Miles stays out of sight and works quietly in the background, sending timely alerts when the car needs attention or drivers arrive safely. Parents and teens see the same trips and the same alerts with nothing hidden, building trust instead of suspicion."

Miles keeps families in the loop from the moment a trip begins to the moment it ends, and stays a step ahead by flagging when an oil change is due, decoding a warning light, or catching small problems before they result in breakdowns. If the unexpected strikes, roadside assistance is a few taps away, whether it's a dead battery, keys locked inside or an empty tank on the side of the road.

How it Works

Miles plugs into the standard diagnostic port beneath the car's dashboard, and works with the Miles app to give the whole family advanced safety and location features:



Automatic Crash Response: When Miles detects a crash, it automatically alerts emergency contacts and requests first responders. No button to press or phone to find.

24/7 Roadside Assistance: Drivers can request help for a dead battery, flat tire, empty fuel tank, lockout, or tow, and track when help will arrive.

Vehicle Health and Miles Mechanic: Miles monitors information such as engine, battery, fuel and oil life. When a warning light appears, Miles will tell you what it means, and what you need to do next.

Real-Time Location and Trips: Families can see a car's current location and review trip details, including route, time, speed, fuel use and driving events. Place Alerts and Driving Insights: Miles can notify family members when the vehicle arrives at or leaves saved locations such as school, work, home or practice. Trip summaries and alerts for behaviors such as excessive speed and hard braking can help young drivers build safer habits over time.



Car Ownership Has Never Cost More

Beyond safety, the new-driver milestone arrives at a time when owning a car has never been more expensive. Vehicle prices are at record highs, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of motor vehicle maintenance and repair has risen more than 40 percent since 2020, leaving families to keep aging cars running that they can't afford to have break down. Miles helps them stay ahead of it, catching small problems before they become expensive repairs, explaining what the car needs, and helping drivers walk into the shop informed, so they know what to fix and what it should cost.

From the Front Door to the Driveway

Miles was created by consumer technology veterans Matt McGovren and Kit Klein who have spent decades developing smart-home alarms, cameras, locks and thermostats at companies such as Blink, Ring, Schlage and Trane. The team is now bringing that experience to Miles, with simple design, an intuitive app, and dependable protection when it matters.

“We have spent our careers building technology families trust to protect their homes,” McGovren said.“The same principles belong in the car: the product should be simple to use, reliable when it matters and designed around the people it serves. Families should not need a new car or a collection of confusing apps that make it harder to access important safety and vehicle intelligence. We believe everyone deserves to be protected even if you don't have the newest car or biggest budget.”

Pricing, Compatibility and Availability

The Miles Plug is available now for $99 and works in most vehicles from 2008 and newer. The Miles App supports iOS and Android, with no in-app ads. Vehicle and trip data are encrypted and never sold.

Miles Membership is available in one, two and three year plans, starting at the equivalent of $11 per month. All plans are paid upfront and never automatically renew, so customers stay in control of their membership. The three-year membership option includes a Miles Plug at no charge. Miles membership includes GPS and cellular to keep the car connected even without a phone nearby. Every purchase comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. To learn more, visit mileslabs.com.

About Miles Labs

Miles Labs is a consumer technology company dedicated to keeping cars, and the people inside them, safer. Miles turns almost any vehicle into a connected car, giving families real-time location, trip details, and vehicle health in one app, plus 24/7 roadside assistance and automatic crash response when something goes wrong on the road. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Miles was founded by veterans of Ring, Blink, Schlage and Trane who spent 20 years building smart home technologies trusted by millions of families worldwide. Miles brings that experience to the road, making vehicle safety and technology more accessible and helping families stay informed and supported in the cars they already drive. Learn more at .

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