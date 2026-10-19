High Roller Technologies Diamond Sponsor Of The Nextpredict 2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's new Chief Business Officer Flip Pidot will be one of the hosts of a key panel at NEXTPredict 2026

Prediction markets summit takes place October 22–23 at Hudson Yards in New York City

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced that Chief Business Officer Flip Pidot will participate at NEXTPredict 2026, taking place October 22–23, 2026, at Hudson Yards in New York City. The Company's prediction markets brand, ROLRTM, is a Diamond level sponsor of the NEXTPredict 2026 conference.

Flip Pidot joins a panel focusing on one question: predict which party will hold the Senate after the midterms? This isn't political commentary - it's a high-conviction debate anchored on a single prediction-market contract. Each voice on stage takes a definitive position on the market and defends it with the data, the odds and the thesis behind the call. Recorded live as an episode of the Betting the Future podcast with Dalton Skach, it puts the smart money on the record, and on the line, before the results come in.

Conference Details

Event: NEXTPredict 2026

Dates: Thursday, October 22–Friday, October 23, 2026

Location: Hudson Yards, New York City

Panel: Flip Pidot, Chief Business Officer, High Roller Technologies

Topic: Who Takes the Senate? A Live Market Debate

Date and Time: October 23, 12:10 p.m. ET

Agenda and registration: Registration

NEXTPredict brings together prediction markets operators, financial institutions, investors, technology providers and regulatory experts to discuss the industry's development. The conference agenda addresses market structure, institutional participation, technology, consumer adoption and the evolving regulatory environment.

The conference's speaker lineup includes executives from DraftKings, Robinhood, Crypto.com, Kalshi and Polymarket, alongside representatives from major financial institutions and media organizations.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, the commercial launch timing of the ROLRTM prediction markets platform. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability of the Company to successfully complete the closed beta on the anticipated timeline, risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical readiness, the regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets, the Company's ability to attract and retain platform users, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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