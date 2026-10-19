Thruvision Receives Multiple Orders For People Screening Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Thruvision Group plc (AIM: THRU) is pleased to announce that it has secured three further orders across its key target markets.

Thruvision Group plc (LSE:THRU.L)

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thruvision Group plc (AIM: THRU), a leading provider of walk-through security technology ("Thruvision" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group"), is pleased to announce that it has secured three further orders across its key target markets.The orders, which are all for the 81 Series product, comprise:.UK Retail Distribution: A WalkTHRU screening lane for deployment at a UK distribution centre operated by a major UAE headquartered global logistics provider, following a successful two-week proof of concept. This customer has previously purchased Thruvision equipment for a distribution centre in Europe..UK Prisons: A SpotCHECK solution for deployment by a privately-run UK prison, following a one-week proof of concept, further supporting Thruvision's focus on the UK Prisons and Corrections market..Asian market expansion: A SpotCHECK solution purchased by the Group's Asian partner for deployment in a new Asian country, extending the geographical reach of Thruvision's technology.These orders represent further progress across three important areas of the Group's strategy. The order for the major logistics provider demonstrates the continued opportunity to deploy Thruvision's technology in high-throughput distribution environments, while the prison order reinforces the relevance of its screening solutions within the Prisons and Corrections market. The purchase by the Group's Asian partner also represents a further step in the international development of the business, extending to an additional national market for Thruvision's technology.Together, the orders provide further evidence of the breadth of potential applications for Thruvision's technology and the role of direct customer relationships and strategic partnerships in supporting its commercial growth.Commenting on the awards, Victoria Balchin, CEO of Thruvision said:“We are pleased to have secured these three further orders, each supporting an important element of our growth strategy. In the UK, the orders demonstrate continued progress in retail distribution and the prison market, where our technology addresses distinct and important security screening requirements."“Internationally, the purchase by our Asian partner for a new country is an encouraging step in extending our reach into an additional market. These wins demonstrate the breadth of demand for our technology and support our ambition to build sustainable growth across our target markets.”For further information please contact:Thruvision Group plc+44 (0)1235 425 400Tom Black, Executive ChairmanVictoria Balchin, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial OfficerAllenby Capital Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Broker)+44 (0)20 3328 5656James Reeve (Corporate Finance)Jos Pinnington / Amrit Nahal (Sales)About ThruvisionThruvision is a leading international developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision's patented technology is capable of detecting concealed metallic and non-metallic objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capabilities in the UK and US.Important informationThis announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,“forward-looking statements” (including words such as“believe”,“expect”,“estimate”,“intend”,“anticipate” and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

Mark Fear

Thruvision

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Thruvision Receives Multiple Orders for People Screening Solutions News Provided By Thruvision October 19, 2026, 12:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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