Inaugural Indianapolis Titan 100 Signs Braden Business Systems As Exclusive IT And Managed Services Sponsor

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management.

Nominations are now open for the 2027 Titan 100 Indianapolis class

Nominations are now open for the 2027 Titan 100 Indianapolis class.

- Jaime Zawmon, Founder and President of Titan CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Braden Business Systems, a managed IT, cybersecurity, office technology, and AI solutions provider, today announced it has joined the Indianapolis Titan 100 as a Platinum sponsor. Braden will serve as the program's exclusive Information Technology and Managed Services sponsor as the Titan 100 recognizes its first class of Indianapolis-area executives in 2027, adding to a growing list of prominent cities.

The Titan 100 program recognizes 100 top CEOs, presidents, founders, and C-suite executives in each of its markets for their leadership, vision, and impact on their organizations and communities. Honorees join a national community of executives across markets including Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Tampa Bay. Past honorees include leaders from organizations such as Google, the Green Bay Packers, Make-A-Wish, Atlanta Braves, and Build-A-Bear.

“Indianapolis is full of leaders who build great companies, create jobs, and give back, and they deserve a stage that matches what they have built,” said Erik Braden, CEO and Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems.“Celebrating leadership is already part of who we are, from our Elevate podcast to our support of local nonprofits each year. Helping launch the Titan 100 in Indiana lets us shine a light on the executives who make this community stronger.”

“Braden already lives what Titan stands for, putting leaders and their stories front and center through the Elevate podcast," said Jaime Zawmon, Founder and President of Titan CEO. "That alignment matters. The Titan 100 is about building a community of leaders who lift each other up, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to launch it in Indianapolis.”

Nominations for the 2027 Indianapolis Titan 100 are open now through November 26th, 2027. Nominees are evaluated on leadership and business success, strategic vision and innovation, impact on their organization and community, and commitment to inspiring others. Honorees will be recognized at the Titan 100 awards May 20, 2027.

To support the nomination period, Braden will feature Jaime Zawmon on an upcoming episode of Elevate, the company's leadership interview podcast, to discuss the Titan 100 program and what it offers Indianapolis leaders.

To nominate an executive or learn more, schedule an informational call at bradenonline/Titan100.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a business technology provider specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, office technology, document management, and AI solutions. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden serves mid-market organizations throughout Indiana and the Chicago market. Braden is ranked #1 in Indiana and #116 worldwide on the Channel Futures MSP 501.

Braden has recently earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services as well as earning their Executive of the Year award. Braden has also received the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group's Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer excellence. Braden has been placed on the Indiana Chamber's Top Ten Business list; named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titans of the Industry Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden also received the MPSA Leadership Award and was bestowed ENX Magazine's Elite Dealer status. Learn more at bradenonline.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at thetitan100.

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Inaugural Indianapolis Titan 100 Signs Braden Business Systems As Exclusive IT and Managed Services Sponsor News Provided By Braden Business Systems October 19, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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