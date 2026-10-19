Kerala Govt Toughens Action Against Drunk Driving After 10,000 Drivers Caught

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur Oct 19 (IANS) With road accidents raising serious concerns in Kerala, the police have caught more than 10,000 people driving under the influence of alcohol in a two-day statewide enforcement drive, prompting Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to warn of stringent action, including cancellation of driving licences.

The minister on Monday said those caught driving under the influence would face strict legal action and that steps would be taken to cancel their licences.

The government would also explore measures to prevent them from obtaining licences again.

The scale of the violations detected during the checks, conducted both during the day and at night, points to a serious road safety challenge in the state.

The large number of offenders caught in just 48 hours has also raised questions about compliance with traffic laws and the risks posed to other road users.

Chennithala said alcohol and intoxicating substances had figured in recent road accidents, underlining the need for stricter enforcement against impaired driving.

With the festive season approaching, the police have been directed to intensify checks to identify and take action against drunk drivers.

The minister appealed to the public to cooperate with the inspections, stressing that the campaign was necessary to curb a dangerous practice on the roads.

He said stringent action would be initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act against those found driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances.

The proposed cancellation of licences marks a tougher approach towards repeat or serious traffic offenders.

The enforcement drive comes amid growing concern over road accidents and the threat posed by reckless driving.

The authorities are seeking to deter motorists from driving under the influence, a violation that endangers not only the drivers themselves but also passengers, pedestrians and other road users.