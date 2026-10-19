Centre Launches Portal To Give Farmers Access To Agri Schemes On Mobile Phones

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched the upgraded Agri Welfare Portal to provide farmers across the country with direct, easy access to government schemes, financial assistance and reliable agricultural information on their mobile phones.

Addressing the launch programme, Chouhan said that with the upgraded portal, farmers will no longer need to visit multiple government offices or navigate different websites to obtain information about schemes or submit applications. The platform will also bring together Farmer Producer Organisations, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, agricultural scientists, researchers and startups, creating a common digital platform for the wider agricultural ecosystem.

The platform will serve as a single-window gateway to major government initiatives, including PM-KISAN, AgriStack and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, making it easier for farmers to access relevant services and information through a common interface.

The minister said,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear vision is to ensure that the government remains accessible to citizens and farmers at all times through their mobile phones. Technology could fulfil its true purpose only when it reached farms and rural communities and made farmers' lives easier.”

Emphasising the importance of reliable information, Chouhan directed officials to ensure that the portal remained accurate and regularly updated. He said outdated or incomplete information could undermine public trust in the system, making continuous updates essential to its success. He also stressed that the language and processes must be simple enough for small and marginal farmers, including those with limited formal education, to understand and use the platform with ease. To help farmers make effective use of the portal and other digital tools, a special training campaign will be conducted through Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country.

Information on the Ministry's schemes, subsidies, rules and digital services will be available on a single portal, reducing the time and effort farmers spend navigating multiple platforms, according to an official statement.

Built with rural users in mind, the portal is lightweight and user-friendly, enabling smooth operation on basic smartphones and in areas with weak internet connectivity.

Farmers will be able to access authentic information on weather conditions, scientific farming practices, the availability of seeds and fertilisers, and prevailing market prices for agricultural produce, the statement added.