'Student Of The Year' Becomes Dark Web Series Shanaya Kapoor To Star

'Student of the Year' returns as dark web series starring Shanaya Kapoor

The iconic gates of the fictional college St. Theresa of the 'Student of the Year' franchise swing open once again, but this time, they don't welcome a glamorous musical fairy tale as shown in previous editions. Instead, they are set to usher in a dark world by transforming the cinematic tale into a web series. The makers have announced the third instalment of the franchise, which is titled 'Student Of The Year- After Dark'. It will star Shanaya Kapoor, marking her digital debut on the OTT platform. The makers have released the teaser of the series on Monday. The video showcases the transition from a vibrant party life to a frozen dead body of a girl, hinting at a world that's far more raw, layered, and unpredictable.

Creative team behind the series

Karan Johar is set to produce the web series, while Reema Maya is set to helm the show. Jio Hotstar shared the teaser on its Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema Maya (@reemsen)

'Not going to be what you expect': Director Reema Maya

Director of the series, Reema Maya, who is lauded for her daring narratives, brings her signature realism to this high-gloss world.“This isn't going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series. Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision, and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show. The cast is young and incredibly talented! Shanaya is a director's actor - prepared and hardworking,” said Reema Maya, as quoted in a press note.

Release Date and Platform

'Student Of The Year: After Dark' is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from November 13. (ANI)

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