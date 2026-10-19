US, Uzbekistan Deepen Ties On Critical Minerals, Infrastructure, Space

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed cooperation in critical minerals, infrastructure and space with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, as the Central Asian country plans to significantly expand mineral production and develop its domestic critical-minerals industry.

In a social media post on Monday, Rubio said he met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, including cooperation in infrastructure, space, critical minerals and through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. "Met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov @FM_Saidov and discussed deepening U.S.-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, including our cooperation in infrastructure, space, critical minerals and through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. Together, we are working together to advance prosperity of both our countries and the region," Rubio said in the post.

Uzbekistan's Push in Critical Minerals

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to strengthen its position in the global critical-minerals sector. The country has significant reserves of several minerals, including copper, uranium, lithium, tungsten, graphite and molybdenum, which are part of its broader resource base. According to the International Trade Administration, Uzbekistan ranks 11th globally in proven copper reserves and is a major global producer of uranium, rhenium and tellurium, as well as molybdenum and cadmium. The country's mining and quarrying industries are among the leading sectors of its economy.

Ambitious Production Targets

Uzbekistan produced 150,000 tonnes of copper and 3,800 tonnes of uranium in 2024, according to the data shared by the International Trade Administration. The country has set ambitious production targets for the end of the decade.

By 2030, Uzbekistan plans to increase annual copper production to 500,000 tonnes and gold production to 155 tonnes. It also aims to raise silver production to 500 tonnes and uranium production to 10,000 tonnes. These targets indicate the scale of expansion Uzbekistan is planning across its mineral sector. Its copper production target, in particular, is substantially higher than the 150,000 tonnes reported for 2024.

Developing the Full Value Chain

Beyond increasing extraction, the government is also focusing on developing the complete value chain for critical minerals, covering upstream, midstream and downstream activities. For this purpose, Uzbekistan created the Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (UzTMC) JSC in 2024.

The country also has estimated reserves of 16.9 million tonnes of magnesium, 15 million tonnes of aluminium, 4.6 million tonnes of zinc, 1.3 million tonnes of graphite and 560,000 tonnes of molybdenum. Its other critical-mineral reserves include an estimated 370,000 tonnes of manganese, 340,000 tonnes of vanadium, 180,000 tonnes of tungsten, 150,000 tonnes of lithium and 130,000 tonnes of titanium.

Broader Diplomatic Engagement

Rubio's meeting with Saidov is part of a broader US diplomatic engagement with Central Asia under the C5+1 framework. Rubio arrived in Samarkand on Sunday, where Sergio Gor welcomed him and described the occasion as a "historic day" ahead of high-level regional engagements focused on trade, investment and strategic cooperation.

On Monday, Rubio was scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic under the C5+1 framework.

According to the US Department of State, Rubio's October 17–22 visit includes stops in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and Mumbai and Jamnagar in India. Following his engagements in Uzbekistan, Rubio is scheduled to travel to India for his second official visit this year. He is expected to meet senior Indian government officials and business leaders in Mumbai and Jamnagar to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, explore opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation and promote commercial investment. (ANI)

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