Noida Viral Video: Dandiya Night Turns Chaotic As Car Without Number Plate Rams Parked Vehicles (WATCH)

During a Dandiya night celebration at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida's Sector 120, a car with dark-tinted windows and no license plate reportedly entered the grounds without authorisation and struck other cars, sparking a fight. According to allegations making the rounds on social media, three persons were hurt in the event.

On October 17, amid the Navratri festivities, the tragedy happened around midnight. The driver allegedly tried to accelerate away as locals tried to stop the automobile, striking individuals and causing damage to parked cars.

Residents and individuals involved in the event quickly got into a physical brawl as a result of the circumstance. Tensions arose in the community as a result of the altercation, with locals voicing worries about car access and security.

Noida: सेक्टर 120 स्थित Amrapali Zodiac सोसाइटी में नवरात्रि कार्यक्रम के दौरान बिना नंबर प्लेट और ब्लैक फिल्म लगी कार में पहुंचे युवक।

जब निवासियों ने उनको रोकने की कोशिश की तो भागने के प्रयास में अंधाधुंध गाड़ी चलाकर लोगों को कुचलने की कोशिश की और कई गाड़ियों को नुकसान पहुंचाया।

राजनीतिक दबाव डालकर इस मामले को दबाने का प्रयास का भी आरोप।

- Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 18, 2026

More than a hundred locals allegedly gathered at the Sector 113 police station to demand action after the event. Following efforts by locals, members of the Noida Highrise Federation (NHRF), and members of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA), a formal complaint was filed over the violence and the claimed damage.

Noida: सेक्टर 120 की Amrapali Zodiac सोसाइटी में नवरात्रि कार्यक्रम के दौरान बिना नंबर प्लेट और ब्लैक फिल्म लगी कार ने मचाया उत्पात।

निवासियों को कुचलने की कोशिश और कई गाड़ियों को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप।

राजनीतिक दबाव डालकर मामला दबाने की कोशिश का भी आरोप। Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 18, 2026

Nevertheless, more information about these assertions was not readily accessible.

The Amrapali Zodiac Society has previously had security-related problems. A guy who was suspected of rape allegedly ran over a security officer in November 2022 while attempting to escape the authorities.