IWL 2026-27 Season To Kick Off On November 13

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Indian Women's League (IWL), India's premier women's club football competition, is set to commence its 2026-27 season on November 13, with eight clubs competing for the coveted title across Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru.

The upcoming season marks another important step in the development of women's club football in India, with the league continuing to provide a competitive platform for the country's leading women footballers.

The eight participating clubs will include six teams from the previous season -- East Bengal FC, Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Nita Football Academy, Gokulam Kerala FC and Garhwal United FC -- alongside HOPS FC and Juba Sangha FC, who earned promotion from IWL 2 after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 2025-26 season.

Defending champions East Bengal FC will enter the new season aiming to retain their crown after a dominant campaign in 2025-26 with 13 wins and just one loss.

The previous season also witnessed impressive individual performances, led by East Bengal FC's Fazila Ikwaput, who finished as the league's leading scorer with 20 goals. Nita Football Academy's Pyari Xaxa and Sethu FC's Lynda Kom were among the other notable attacking performers, highlighting the depth of talent across the league.

The announcement comes as the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) and Capri Sports work together following their landmark 15-year partnership for the commercial development and marketing rights of the IWL and IWL 2.

M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General, said,“The Indian Women's League remains a cornerstone of the development of women's football in India. The 2026-27 season will see eight clubs compete for the title, with players across the country looking to make their mark on the national stage.

"Alongside the IWL, the IWL 2 provides a valuable pathway for clubs and players to progress through the domestic structure. We look forward to an exciting season and remain committed to creating more opportunities for women footballers across India.”