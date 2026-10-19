Macron, Kuwait Emir Strengthen Ties as Gulf Tour Begins
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and French President Emmanuel Macron held high-level talks in Kuwait on Monday, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and addressing regional security challenges as the French leader launched a four-country tour of the Gulf.
The discussions covered the longstanding partnership between Kuwait and France, with both leaders exploring opportunities to deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation, according to Kuwait’s state news agency.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, while emphasizing cooperation in pursuit of their shared interests.
During the meeting, Sheikh Meshal presented Macron with the Order of Mubarak the Great in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.
In a reciprocal gesture, Macron awarded the Kuwaiti emir the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest national decoration, acknowledging his role in broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.
Macron arrived in Kuwait earlier Monday for the first stop of a Gulf tour that includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar. The visit is scheduled to run from Oct. 19 to 21, according to the French presidency.
Kuwait’s state news agency described the visit as an important milestone in bilateral relations, which span 65 years and have been shaped by sustained cooperation.
The French presidency said the tour would address regional stability, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and energy security, as tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic continue to affect the strategically important waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route through which a substantial share of the world’s oil supplies passes, making its security a major concern for energy markets and Gulf countries.
Kuwait and France established diplomatic relations in 1961, following Kuwait’s independence. Since then, their partnership has expanded across defense, security, commerce, investment and education.
The two countries also maintain coordination on regional security matters. France has a military presence in the Gulf and longstanding defense partnerships with several countries across the region.
The discussions covered the longstanding partnership between Kuwait and France, with both leaders exploring opportunities to deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation, according to Kuwait’s state news agency.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, while emphasizing cooperation in pursuit of their shared interests.
During the meeting, Sheikh Meshal presented Macron with the Order of Mubarak the Great in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.
In a reciprocal gesture, Macron awarded the Kuwaiti emir the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest national decoration, acknowledging his role in broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.
Macron arrived in Kuwait earlier Monday for the first stop of a Gulf tour that includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar. The visit is scheduled to run from Oct. 19 to 21, according to the French presidency.
Kuwait’s state news agency described the visit as an important milestone in bilateral relations, which span 65 years and have been shaped by sustained cooperation.
The French presidency said the tour would address regional stability, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and energy security, as tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic continue to affect the strategically important waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route through which a substantial share of the world’s oil supplies passes, making its security a major concern for energy markets and Gulf countries.
Kuwait and France established diplomatic relations in 1961, following Kuwait’s independence. Since then, their partnership has expanded across defense, security, commerce, investment and education.
The two countries also maintain coordination on regional security matters. France has a military presence in the Gulf and longstanding defense partnerships with several countries across the region.
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