MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QSE to Host Investor Webinar on October 22, 2026 Management to discuss commercial progress and priorities for the next phase of growth

October 19, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, announces that it will host a live investor webinar on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

The webinar comes at an important stage in QSE's transition to commercial execution. As governments and enterprises begin planning for the security challenges posed by quantum computing, QSE has reported early commercial validation with several organizations, expanded distribution partnerships in Southeast Asia and strengthened its financial position through its August financing. Management will discuss how these developments support the Company's commercial strategy.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Registration:

Participants are encouraged to register in advance and connect at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time (by 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT).

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit or contact ....

Contact Information:

Ted Carefoot

Chief Executive Officer

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

Email: ...

Website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at . While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.







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Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.