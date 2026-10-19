MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Teako Commences Induced Polarization Geophysical Survey at Tynset Copper-Zinc-Silver VMS Project

October 19, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Teako Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (FSE: O8U) (OTC Pink: TMINF) (the " Company " or " Teako ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an approximately 10 line-kilometre ground Induced Polarization (" IP ") geophysical survey at the Storbekken Priority 1 target within its 100%-owned Tynset copper-zinc-silver ("Cu-Zn-Ag") volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project ("Tynset") in Innlandet County, central Norway (see Figure 1). The IP survey follows completion of Teako's 2026 geological field program at Tynset, which included detailed geological / structural mapping and systematic sampling for which laboratory assays are currently pending (see Company news release dated September 16, 2026).

The results from the IP survey are expected to be integrated with the geological, geochemical and spectral datasets derived from both the Company's 2026 field program and historical exploration records in order to prioritize high-quality prospective targets for an anticipated maiden diamond drilling program currently expected to be undertaken in Q1, 2027.

Highlights

IP Survey Underway: Approximately 10 line-kilometres of ground IP surveying are being undertaken at the Storbekken target area (Tynset). The survey has primarily been designed to identify potential sulfide-bearing bodies to a depth of between 200m and 350m, depending on geological and survey conditions. Priority VMS Target: Storbekken contains approximately 5 km of historical copper-zinc soil anomalism associated with altered and locally mineralized felsic volcanic rocks (Figure 1). Integrated Targeting: The IP survey will assist with the drill target prioritization process at Tynset, which includes data derived from the recently completed Storbekken fieldwork, and historical geological, geophysical and geochemistry datasets. Path Toward Drilling: The Company intends to integrate chargeability and resistivity responses with geological and geochemical datasets to prioritize drill targets for a maiden diamond drilling program currently expected to be undertaken in Q1, 2027

About the IP Survey

The approximate 10 line-kilometre IP survey is focused on the Storbekken Priority 1 target, where historical copper-zinc soil anomalies coincide with prospective volcanic stratigraphy and hydrothermally altered and locally mineralized felsic volcanic rocks. The IP survey is designed to record both chargeability and resistivity responses to an expected investigation depth of between 200m and 350m, with chargeability responses typically being good indicators of mineralization-related sulfide bodies and resistivity of host rocks and hydrothermal alteration assemblages.







Figure 1: Tynset Project Overview – Storbekken Priority 1 Target, IP Survey Lines and Regional Exploration and Priority Targets.

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The planned interpretation will assess individual IP profiles and compare geophysical features with mapped lithological contacts, structural information, mineralized occurrences, hydrothermal alteration and historical geochemical data. The objective being to identify targets where favourable responses are supported by multiple independent exploration datasets.

Integration with Completed 2026 Field Program and Next Steps

As announced on September 16, 2026, Teako completed its 2026 field program at the Tynset Project, collecting a total of 221 samples across the Storbekken, Nonsvola and Vingelen high-priority targets for which laboratory assays are pending. Of these, 112 rock chip samples were collected from outcrops and historical waste dumps along the planned Storbekken IP lines, together with an additional 74 samples in the Storbekken target area.

The laboratory program includes lithogeochemical and spectral analyses intended to characterize prospective stratigraphy, sulphide mineralization and the distribution and intensity of hydrothermal alteration. Following completion of data acquisition, the Company intends to process and interpret the IP survey data together with its updated geological, structural, geochemical and spectral datasets. This work is expected to support definition and ranking of priority drill targets at Storbekken during Q4 2026.

About the Tynset Project

The Tynset Project is 100%-owned by Teako and is located in Tynset Municipality, Innlandet County, central Norway. The Project comprises 14 granted exploration licences covering approximately 121 km2 and encompasses approximately 29 km of prospective strike length within the bimodal Hersjø Volcanic Belt, considered favourable for copper-zinc-silver ("Cu-Zn-Ag") volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization.

The Project is supported by an extensive historical exploration database, including more than 1,400 soil samples, 335 stream sediment samples, over 1,800 ground magnetometer measurements, geological mapping and limited historical diamond drilling. This work has identified extensive copper-zinc geochemical anomalies, including approximately 5 km of continuous strike-length anomalism at the Storbekken Priority 1 target, coincident with hydrothermally altered and locally mineralized felsic volcanic rocks. Historical drilling at Storbekken also intersected intense hydrothermal alteration, interpreted by the Company as potentially associated with a VMS hydrothermal system.

Additional prospective targets include Nonsvola, where significant historical soil anomalies coincide with altered volcanic rocks and documented sulphide mineralization, and Vingelen, which hosts a historical copper-zinc sulphide occurence with minor past production and mineralization identified through previous drilling. The Project also contains several largely untested areas with prominent aeromagnetic anomalies interpreted by the Company as potential volcanic centres. Further information about the Tynset Project can be seen on the Company's website.

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information presented in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and reviewed and approved by Eric Roth, a Non-Executive Director of Teako and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Roth has over 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral projects in Norway, with its principal exploration focus on copper and zinc in massive sulfide systems. The Company's strategy combines advancing its main projects toward discovery with building a growing portfolio of partner-funded projects in which Teako retains upside exposure to potential future exploration success across a range of commodities. Through this integrated model, Teako seeks to create shareholder value while contributing to the exploration of minerals critically important to future supply chains.

Contact Information:

Sven Gollan - CEO

T: +1 (604)-871-4301

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the anticipated scope, investigation depth, completion and results of the IP survey, pending laboratory analyses, integration and interpretation of exploration datasets, identification and prioritization of drill targets, anticipated commencement of a maiden diamond drilling program, and the Company's future exploration plans and activities. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended July 31, 2026.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.







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Source: Teako Minerals Corp.