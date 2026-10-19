Lavrov Visits Tehran for Talks as Russia-Iran Ties Deepen
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian officials, focusing on bilateral cooperation and key regional and international developments, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency.
During the visit, Lavrov is also expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a state broadcaster reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
Baqaei described the visit as part of continued consultations between the two countries and efforts to advance previously reached agreements.
Relations between Iran and Russia have expanded across political, economic and military fields in recent years, as both countries face sanctions imposed by Western governments.
In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow, establishing a framework for cooperation in defense, security, energy, trade and transportation.
The agreement also calls for closer coordination between Moscow and Tehran on regional and international affairs. However, it stops short of establishing a mutual defense commitment between the two countries.
During the visit, Lavrov is also expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a state broadcaster reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
Baqaei described the visit as part of continued consultations between the two countries and efforts to advance previously reached agreements.
Relations between Iran and Russia have expanded across political, economic and military fields in recent years, as both countries face sanctions imposed by Western governments.
In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow, establishing a framework for cooperation in defense, security, energy, trade and transportation.
The agreement also calls for closer coordination between Moscow and Tehran on regional and international affairs. However, it stops short of establishing a mutual defense commitment between the two countries.
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