Astara Hosts Wrestling Tournament In Memory Of National Hero Panjali Teymurov

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A wrestling tournament in memory of National Hero of Azerbaijan Panjali Teymurov has been held at the Astara Olympic Sports Complex.

This inaugural tournament was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and the Lankaran-Astara Regional Department of Youth and Sports.

Nearly 100 young athletes competed in the event, which was held for the U-15 age group.

On the first day of the competition, an autograph session was also held featuring Aliabbas Rzazade, a prominent figure from the Astara wrestling school, a European and U-23 World Champion, and a coach for the U-15 national team.

The main purpose of such competitions is to help identify promising athletes, enhance their competitive experience, and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among the younger generation.

Panjali Nurmammad oglu Teymurov was a brave Azerbaijani serviceman and a member of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan. He was born on March 24, 1981, in the village of Azarud, in the Astara district of Azerbaijan. He dedicated 17 years of his life to serving his country and protecting his homeland.

In April 2016, during the April battles, Panjali Teymurov showed great courage and bravery while fighting for Azerbaijan. Sadly, he lost his life in battle on April 3, 2016. For his bravery and devoted service, he received several military awards, including the “For the Motherland” medal.

On November 7, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev posthumously awarded him the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, one of the country's highest honors.

His courage, patriotism, and sacrifice are remembered with deep respect by the Azerbaijani people.