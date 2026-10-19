I PAINT STUFF Explains Interior And Cabinet Painting Prices

WESTMINSTER, CO - 19 October, 2026 - I PAINT STUFF, a local residential and commercial painting company, publishes pricing guidance for interior and cabinet projects in Westminster, Thornton, Northglenn and nearby communities. The guide explains how rooms and cabinets are priced, what the cabinet rates include and which additions are charged separately.

For homeowners, the starting point is simple: know what is being measured and what work is included. A room's floor area is not the same as its wall area, and a cabinet door price does not automatically include the surrounding frames.

Five Details That Shape a Painting Estimate

Interior painting uses room floor area. I PAINT STUFF's usual rate for ceilings, walls and trim is $2–$5 per square foot of room floor area. Measure the room's length multiplied by its width-not the combined area of the walls and ceiling.

Cabinet doors and drawers have separate rates. Usual prices are $160 per door and $100 per drawer, including paint materials. Frames and the preparation work are defined in the estimate.

Cabinet additions are priced separately. Wood-grain filling adds $50 per door. Painting inside a cabinet box adds $160 per box.

Surface condition affects the work. Show peeling paint, damaged areas and worn finishes during the assessment. The estimate should explain the repairs and preparation included.

Access and timing need a practical plan. Mention occupied rooms, difficult stairwells, furniture and preferred dates. Discuss how the work will fit around the people using the property.

Turn a Starting Price Into a Clear Scope

These are I PAINT STUFF's usual budgeting figures, not a fixed quote for every property or a local market average. The final price depends on the agreed work, surface condition and access. Commercial properties need a separate project assessment rather than an assumed residential rate.

When requesting an estimate, send the property location, room list, photos and preferred timing. For cabinets, add door and drawer counts and note whether you want grain filling or the insides painted. If rooms and cabinets are part of the same project, ask for separate price lines so you can choose what to tackle first.

Pricing at a Glance