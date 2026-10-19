I PAINT STUFF Explains Interior And Cabinet Painting Prices
|Work
|Usual price
|Measurement
|Materials
|Scope note
|Interior ceilings, walls and trim
|$2–$5 per sq ft
|Room floor area
|Confirm in estimate
|Preparation and access affect quote
|Cabinet doors
|$160 each
|Door count
|Paint included
|Define frames and preparation
|Cabinet drawers
|$100 each
|Drawer count
|Paint included
|Define preparation
|Wood-grain filling
|Additional $50 per door
|Door count
|Confirm in estimate
|Optional additional work
|Cabinet-box interiors
|Additional $160 per box
|Box count
|Confirm in estimate
|Separate from doors and drawers
The figures above come from I PAINT STUFF's owner-supplied pricing guidance. Homeowners can request a free estimate to confirm the work and total for their property.
About I PAINT STUFF
I PAINT STUFF serves homeowners and businesses in Westminster, Colorado, and surrounding Denver-metro communities, including Thornton and Northglenn. Services include interior, exterior, cabinet and commercial painting, plus fence and deck staining, with an emphasis on careful preparation, property protection and clear communication. Website: yourpaintingpro.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
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