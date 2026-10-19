Adops Copilot Lets Ad Ops Teams Ask Revive Adserver Questions In Plain English
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dover, Delaware, October 19, 2026: DJAX Technologies LLC, through its Revive Adserver Mod platform, today announced AdOps Copilot, a plugin that lets ad operations teams ask their existing Revive Adserver questions in plain English and get answers without building reports by hand.
Revive Adserver is trusted by many publishers, but answering a simple question often means opening several screens, applying filters and exporting data. AdOps Copilot sits on top of the installation a team already runs, so the question can be asked the way a colleague would ask it.
How teams can use it
1. Finding out why fill rate dropped
Ask:“Why did fill rate drop on Zone 3 this week?”
How it helps: Instead of comparing reports by zone, campaign and date range, the team asks once and sees where impressions fell and which delivery changes line up with it. A diagnosis that normally means working through several reports becomes a question and an answer.
2. Daily delivery checks
Ask:“Which campaigns are behind on delivery today?”
How it helps: Account managers see the campaigns at risk before the day ends, and can fix the issue while there is still time to deliver the booked impressions.
3. Reports for clients and managers
Ask:“Show impressions and clicks for this advertiser over the last 30 days.”
How it helps: Ad ops no longer has to build a custom report for each request. Anyone on the team can get the numbers they need, and the specialist's time goes to optimisation.
4. Spotting problems early
Ask:“Which zones have the lowest click-through rate this month?”
How it helps: Weak placements are found quickly and can be reviewed or reworked, rather than being noticed only at the end-of-month review.
Time savings
The common thread is time. Questions that would normally take report-building, filtering and exporting can be answered in a single plain-English question, which frees ad ops teams from repetitive reporting work. It also lets less technical team members get answers without waiting for a specialist.
“AI is now reaching ad serving,” Plugins like this are how publishers keep their existing Revive Adserver modern and in line with where the industry is going, without replacing it.”
Availability
AdOps Copilot works with an existing Revive Adserver installation, with no migration or replacement. Early-adopter pricing is available until October 29, 2026. Details: AdOps Copilot Plugin for Revive Adserver
About DJAX Technologies
DJAX Technologies is an ad tech engineering firm with deep experience in programmatic advertising infrastructure, Revive Adserver, Prebid and header bidding. Revive Adserver Mod provides plugins for publishers running Revive Adserver. Revive Adserver Enhancement Plugins and Modules with Custom Works, Consulting, and Support
AdOps Copilot Plugin for Revive Adserver
AdOps Copilot is an AI-powered assistant for Revive Adserver and AdExchange that lets advertising and AdOps teams ask questions in plain English, analyze campaign and live performance data, explore...
Revive Adserver is trusted by many publishers, but answering a simple question often means opening several screens, applying filters and exporting data. AdOps Copilot sits on top of the installation a team already runs, so the question can be asked the way a colleague would ask it.
How teams can use it
1. Finding out why fill rate dropped
Ask:“Why did fill rate drop on Zone 3 this week?”
How it helps: Instead of comparing reports by zone, campaign and date range, the team asks once and sees where impressions fell and which delivery changes line up with it. A diagnosis that normally means working through several reports becomes a question and an answer.
2. Daily delivery checks
Ask:“Which campaigns are behind on delivery today?”
How it helps: Account managers see the campaigns at risk before the day ends, and can fix the issue while there is still time to deliver the booked impressions.
3. Reports for clients and managers
Ask:“Show impressions and clicks for this advertiser over the last 30 days.”
How it helps: Ad ops no longer has to build a custom report for each request. Anyone on the team can get the numbers they need, and the specialist's time goes to optimisation.
4. Spotting problems early
Ask:“Which zones have the lowest click-through rate this month?”
How it helps: Weak placements are found quickly and can be reviewed or reworked, rather than being noticed only at the end-of-month review.
Time savings
The common thread is time. Questions that would normally take report-building, filtering and exporting can be answered in a single plain-English question, which frees ad ops teams from repetitive reporting work. It also lets less technical team members get answers without waiting for a specialist.
“AI is now reaching ad serving,” Plugins like this are how publishers keep their existing Revive Adserver modern and in line with where the industry is going, without replacing it.”
Availability
AdOps Copilot works with an existing Revive Adserver installation, with no migration or replacement. Early-adopter pricing is available until October 29, 2026. Details: AdOps Copilot Plugin for Revive Adserver
About DJAX Technologies
DJAX Technologies is an ad tech engineering firm with deep experience in programmatic advertising infrastructure, Revive Adserver, Prebid and header bidding. Revive Adserver Mod provides plugins for publishers running Revive Adserver. Revive Adserver Enhancement Plugins and Modules with Custom Works, Consulting, and Support
AdOps Copilot Plugin for Revive Adserver
AdOps Copilot is an AI-powered assistant for Revive Adserver and AdExchange that lets advertising and AdOps teams ask questions in plain English, analyze campaign and live performance data, explore...
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