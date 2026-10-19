Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Reaffirm Commitment To Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and alliance during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the C5+1 foreign ministers' meeting, according to the Uzbek president's press service. Tileuberdi conveyed greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides reviewed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations based on friendship, good-neighborly ties, strategic partnership and alliance.

Both parties highlighted active engagement between their presidential administrations, parliaments, governments, regional authorities and business communities.

Trade turnover between the two countries continues to grow, while joint projects are being implemented across several sectors, including industry, transportation, energy, agriculture, construction and environmental protection. The countries are also expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Mirziyoyev and Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of implementing agreements reached at the highest level and preparing a schedule of bilateral events for 2027.

Moreover, the officials exchanged views on current regional issues.

The meeting underscored the two countries' efforts to deepen economic cooperation and maintain close political coordination as they advance their strategic partnership and alliance.