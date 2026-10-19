3 E Network Signs Core 9 MVA Power Distribution Agreement For Mikkeli AI Compute Center In Finland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its Finland-based subsidiary, Aurora Core Technology Oy, has signed a power distribution network connection agreement (the“Agreement”) with local distribution system operator (“DSO”) Järvi-Suomen Energia Oy (“JSE”). The Agreement, executed on October 13, 2026, marks an important infrastructure milestone for the Company's Mikkeli AI compute center project in Finland. By finalizing this Agreement, 3 E Network has secured a contractual framework for the power connection needed to support the planned deployment of high-performance AI compute clusters, further advancing the commercial development of its“Multi-Megawatt Green AI Compute Architecture.”

Securing High-Capacity Grid Resources to Support the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Architecture and Full-Stack Liquid Cooling Systems

For the regular operation of multi-tenant, high-density AI compute centers, a stable and large-scale power supply is a core condition for ensuring the continuity of Large Language Model (“LLM”) training, and it concurrently forms a significant infrastructure barrier to entry in the current compute leasing market. Under the terms of the Agreement, JSE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Finnish energy group Suur-Savon Sähkö Oy and a local DSO, will leverage its grid network serving over 100,000 users to connect 3 E Network's Mikkeli AI compute center to a 20 kV medium-voltage grid, providing a total ordered capacity of 9,000.00 kVA (“9 MVA”).

The Agreement follows the Company's preliminary power capacity assessments and grid connection planning. According to the facility blueprint previously announced by the Company, the Mikkeli compute center is planned to support the NVIDIA Vera Rubin architecture and high-density hybrid compute clusters. The planned 9 MVA grid connection is expected to provide the electrical capacity needed to support the high-transient power consumption of hundred-billion-parameter AI servers, thereby supporting the planned deployment and operation of heavy-duty liquid cooling systems and high-speed scale-out interconnect infrastructure.

Establishing the 2027 Delivery Framework and Aligning with Global Hardware RFP Procurement

The Agreement not only confirms the acquisition of external power resources but also establishes a binding timeline for the operational launch of the entire compute center. Based on the fulfillment planning outlined in the Agreement, the power grid connection project is expected to be completed and energized at full capacity in 2027.

This external grid delivery schedule is aligned with the“Global Hardware RFP Evaluation Process for the Finnish AI Compute Center” recently initiated by the Company. 3 E Network is currently coordinating the capital expenditure planning of its internal infrastructure according to this timeline. In parallel, the Company has commenced the engineering integration of the external grid connection with the deployment of internal step-down substations, backup power supplies, and high-capacity uninterruptible power supply (“UPS”) systems, aiming to ensure that the IT and electrical networks, supported by an enterprise-grade high-standard security architecture, complete joint commissioning on schedule within the 2027 delivery window.

Management Commentary

3 E Network's management stated:“The formal execution of the 9 MVA power distribution contract represents key progress in transitioning the Mikkeli project from strategic planning to the physical construction phase. In a macro environment where power resources in the global compute infrastructure sector are broadly constrained, obtaining this power capacity on schedule helps mitigate external risks during the subsequent project execution phase and provides substantive support for the Company's business deployment in the high-end European compute market.”

Furthermore, management reiterated the business rationale behind selecting Finland for the project's location. Utilizing JSE's grid system, which integrates clean energy sources such as hydroelectric and wind power, 3 E Network is positioned to offer green compute services to global enterprise clients. While managing global energy price volatility, this green energy solution effectively assists end-users in reducing Scope 2 carbon emissions and may support customers in addressing certain environmental, social, and governance considerations, including those in regulated industries such as finance and healthcare, thereby enhancing the Company's commercial bargaining power in large-scale AI order tenders.

Next Steps in Project Advancement

Following the signing of the Agreement, 3 E Network has initiated the supply chain coordination and implementation preparation for the compute center's core mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (“MEP”) systems. Referencing the design specifications of global standard compute centers and incorporating the computational fluid dynamics (“CFD”) thermal simulation and digital twin technologies introduced earlier, the Company is advancing the engineering design and equipment bidding processes for core infrastructure, including industrial-grade smart power distribution units (“PDUs”), high-capacity UPS systems, and precision cooling systems. The Company is coordinating the seamless integration of civil engineering, electrical engineering, and high-density IT hardware to advance the facility toward commercial operation and actual revenue generation on schedule in 2027.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

About JSE

Established in 1994, JSE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the major Finnish energy group Suur-Savon Sähkö Oy, serving as the core local distribution system operator (“DSO”) in Mikkeli and the surrounding Finnish Lake District. As the contracting party for this Agreement, JSE maintains over 28,500 kilometers of electrical networks and provides safe, stable electricity distribution services to over 100,000 end-users. Backed by its grid infrastructure capabilities, JSE will provide high-capacity power connection guarantees for 3 E Network's compute center project.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

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