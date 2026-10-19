Novo Nordisk A/S - Share Repurchase Programme
| Number of
B shares
| Average
purchase price
| Transaction
value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|23,090,000
|6,758,876,433
|12 October 2026
|250,000
|257.41
|64,351,856
|13 October 2026
|245,000
|258.17
|63,251,159
|14 October 2026
|245,000
|254.86
|62,441,019
|15 October 2026
|245,000
|259.36
|63,543,405
|16 October 2026
|240,000
|260.67
|62,560,442
|Accumulated under the programme
|24,315,000
|7,075,024,314
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 53,114,876 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 16 October 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 39,074,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 278.32 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 10,875,024,304.
Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Novo Nordisk Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Novo Nordisk Investors:
| Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
...
| Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
...
| Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
...
Company announcement No 62 / 2026
Attachments
-
20261019.Safe Harbour
20261019_Safe harbour transaction details
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment