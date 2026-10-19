COSCIENS ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATE PRESENTATION AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE OFFERING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (TSX: CSCI) (OTCQB: CSCIF) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce the publication of a new corporate presentation, now available on its website at .

The presentation provides an overview of the Company and its operating subsidiaries, following the recent acquisition of Nualtis Corp. (“ Nualtis“) and includes information relating to the ongoing private placement (the“ Offering”) of 15% unsecured convertible debentures (the“ Debentures”).

To date, COSCIENS has issued approximately US$12 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures and based on investor feedback and engagement, management is optimistic about the ability of the Company to raise additional funds in the coming weeks, subject to the maximum principal amount of US$20 million. Unless the maximum amount is issued sooner, the Company intends to continue marketing the Debentures through mid-November.

Funds raised to date in the Offering, along with COSCIENS' pre-existing cash balance, are already sufficient to pay the remaining US$6 million due to AtaiBeckley in March 2027 as a deferred purchase price payment (the“ Deferred Payment”) for the acquisition of Nualtis. However, COSCIENS strives to be well-capitalized with excess cash at all times. If the full US$20 million is raised in the aggregate and COSCIENS' shareholders approve the conversion of the Debentures into common shares of COSCIENS at a shareholders' meeting expected to be held in December, COSCIENS estimates that its pro forma market capitalization would be approximately US$27 million and the Company would have over US$7 million of cash-on-hand with no outstanding indebtedness (assuming conversion in full), after making the Deferred Payment in March.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or“U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, including Ceapro Inc. (“ Ceapro”) and NualtisTM.

Ceapro is focused on the development and commercialization of natural, plant-based active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources, using proprietary manufacturing and extraction technologies. Ceapro's primary active ingredient business activities relate to the development and commercialization of natural products for the personal care, cosmetic, human and animal health industries.

Nualtis is a specialty pharmaceutical technology business focused primarily on proprietary oral thin-film drug delivery technologies. Its business model includes pharmaceutical formulation development, analytical and regulatory support services, contract development and manufacturing activities, partner-sponsored development programs and commercial product manufacturing.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol“CSCI” and are listed and posted for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol“CSCIF”. For more information, please visit COSCIENS' website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute“forward-looking statements” and/or“forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities, or developments that could or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as“anticipate”,“assume”,“believe”,“could”,“expect”,“forecast”,“future”,“goal”,“guidance”,“intend”,“likely”,“may”,“would” or the negative or comparable terminology as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Specific forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: expectations related to additional sales under the Offering and the pro forma market capitalization and cash position of the Company. All forward-looking statements are given pursuant to the“safe harbour” provisions of applicable securities legislation.

The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained in this news release are based on a number of material factors, expectations, assumptions and estimates made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the ability of the Company to complete additional tranches of the Offering and otherwise satisfy its ongoing operations and the availability of capital on acceptable terms; prevailing economic, market, industry and regulatory conditions; and the continued execution of the Company's strategic plans.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Such risk factors are included under“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in other documents furnished to the SEC and in our other public disclosure filed under our profile on SEDAR+ at . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our control, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors, or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Issuer Contact:

Peter H. Puccetti

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

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Giuliano La Fratta

Chief Financial Officer

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Investor Contact:

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