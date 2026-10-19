Darkiris Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkIris Inc. (Nasdaq: DKI) (the“Company” or“DarkIris”), an innovative technology provider in the digital media and entertainment sector, today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0016 each and Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0016 each at a ratio of 1-for-50, effective on October 22, 2026 (the“Share Consolidation”). The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on October 22, 2026. Upon the market opening on October 22, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol“DKI” with the new CUSIP number G2657S129.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 46,731,225 Class A ordinary shares and 429,886 Class B ordinary shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 50 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 934,625 Class A ordinary shares and 8,598 Class B ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue 6,250,000,000 number of shares, divided into two Classes consisting of: (i) 5,625,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.08 each and (ii) 625,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.08 each. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, by calling +1 303-662-1122.

About DarkIris Inc.

DarkIris Inc. (Nasdaq: DKI) is an innovative, growth-oriented public company focused on AI-driven digital media and content production technologies. Through advanced production capabilities, including its artificial intelligence platform, aideptus.com, the Company aims to provide creators, studios, and developers with generative AI solutions designed to streamline creative workflows and enhance digital content production experiences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

DarkIris Inc.

Investor Relations Department

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 646-932-7242

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