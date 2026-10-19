Micron To Host Technology Webinar On Oct. 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President and Chief Technology and Products Officer Scott DeBoer to discuss innovations across DRAM, HBM and NAND that extend Micron's technology leadership

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that it will host a technology webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time. Scott DeBoer, Micron president and chief technology and products officer, will lead the discussion.

The path to accelerating Super Intelligence demands a fundamental leap in memory and storage capabilities. The next generation of AI infrastructure will require significantly higher bandwidth, capacity and efficiency in how data is moved, stored and accessed. The webinar will detail how Micron's technology foundation, multigenerational roadmap, close customer co-design and long-term research position the company to extend its technology leadership over the next decade and beyond.

DeBoer's presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webinar will be webcast live at . Webcast replay of the presentation can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the event.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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