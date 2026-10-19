Stingray Unveils Ford Streaming Radio And Lincoln Streaming Radio Apps To Enhance The In-Vehicle Audio Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New OEM IVI Audio apps, powered by Stingray, bring curated music channels, global radio, and millions of podcasts directly to the dashboard

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, today announced the launch of the Ford Streaming Radio and Lincoln Streaming Radio apps. Powered by Stingray, these new cobranded applications are rolling out now, bringing a wealth of audio entertainment directly to the dashboard of select Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Available to drivers in the US and Canada, the apps are rolling out across popular models, including the 2025 and newer Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Aviator, and Lincoln Navigator, as well as the 2024 and newer Lincoln Nautilus.

The Ford Streaming Radio and Lincoln Streaming Radio apps allow users to tap into a world of entertainment right from their dashboard. An intuitive interface makes it easy to find and bookmark favorite content, while voice commands allow customers to easily play, pause, or skip tracks while driving.

The expansive audio catalog features:



Curated music channels: Over 100 expertly curated ad-free music channels are available to explore, from all-time hits to new discoveries, with fresh updates every week.

Global radio stations: Over 100K local and international radio stations are ready to stream for music, breaking news, live sports, and talk. Extensive podcast library: 4 million podcasts are easily accessible, covering any and every topic that might spark interest.



"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with an iconic American brand to bring the Ford Streaming Radio and Lincoln Streaming Radio apps to life," said Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. "We worked hand in hand with the Ford team over many months to create a tailor-made in-dash audio experience powered by Stingray. Whether it's discovering new music, staying informed on breaking news and travel updates, or diving into captivating podcasts like Ford CEO Jim Farley's Drive, these apps ensure that every journey is informative and entertaining-and increasingly tailored to the driver's preferences."

The launch of these new streaming apps follows the rollout of Stingray's popular Karaoke offering in select Ford vehicles in 2025. For customers to access and have the best possible experience, they will need to activate connectivity via Premium Connectivity or the Connectivity Package.

This new product underpins Stingray's broader strategy to expand access to its extensive global content catalog. Through these co-branded integrations, Stingray is accelerating the rollout of premium audio experiences in Ford and Lincoln's next generation vehicles.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Director, Communications and Partnerships Stingray...