Altimmune To Present New Data On Pemvidutide In Serious Liver Diseases At AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinical highlights from the IMPACT Phase 2b study of pemvidutide in MASH demonstrated improvements in liver fibrosis and inflammation with generally favorable gastrointestinal tolerability

Oral presentation to feature new pre-clinical data showing substantial reduction in alcohol intake with pemvidutide

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data on pemvidutide will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases' (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2026, taking place November 5-9, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

Data being presented will include results from 48-week IMPACT Phase 2b analyses in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) which showed that treatment with pemvidutide achieved concurrent reductions in two non-invasive markers of fibrosis, liver stiffness and ELF score, as well as liver fat and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) compared to placebo. These concordant changes across multiple non-invasive tests provide a more robust picture of treatment response than an individual measure. Separate IMPACT data showed that gastrointestinal adverse events were mild to moderate, with no severe gastrointestinal treatment-emergent adverse events reported. Treatment discontinuations due to adverse events were lower with pemvidutide than placebo, with a greater proportion of pemvidutide-treated patients completing study treatment despite no dose titration.

New preclinical data also showed a significant reduction in mean alcohol intake with pemvidutide in a hamster model, supporting further clinical investigation of pemvidutide in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

Altimmune will also have an Exhibit Booth at the meeting.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations:



Abstract Title: Pemvidutide Treatment Reduces Alcohol Intake in a Lean Golden Syrian Hamster Model



Session: Industry Review Showcase



Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 8:15 a.m. MT Presenter: John J. Suschak



Abstract Title: Pemvidutide Treatment Results in Concurrent Reductions in Multiple Non-Invasive Tests for Hepatic Inflammation and Fibrosis: 48-Week Responder Analyses of the IMPACT Phase 2b Trial in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis



Session: Clinical Trial Pipeline for MASH 2026



Date/Time: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT Presenter: Dr. Naim Alkhouri



Poster Presentation:



Abstract Title: Gastrointestinal Tolerability of Pemvidutide Without Dose Titration in Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis from the Phase 2b IMPACT Trial



Session: MASLD/MASH Therapeutics



Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. MT Presenter: Dr. Mazen Noureddin



A copy of the oral presentations and posters will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website following the meeting.

Exhibit Booth

Altimmune will showcase its pipeline in a newly designed display in the exhibit hall at the Colorado Convention Center, open November 6, 2026, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. MT and November 7-8, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT.

The Booth will feature information on pemvidutide, along with information on the Company's actively enrolling PERFORMA Phase 3 trial of pemvidutide in patients with MASH. Altimmune medical affairs staff will be on-site throughout the meeting to engage with conference attendees.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is an investigational novel peptide with balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist activity that effects reductions in liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis, in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). The activation of glucagon receptors results in direct effects on the liver, while GLP-1 receptors mediate metabolic effects such as appetite suppression and weight loss and are involved in pathways related to craving and reward.

The FDA granted Fast Track designations to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH and AUD, as well as Breakthrough Therapy Designation for MASH. In December 2025, the Company announced topline 48-week data from the IMPACT Phase 2b trial in MASH. In July 2026, the PERFORMA Phase 3 trial, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study of pemvidutide in patients with MASH was initiated. In July 2026, the Company announced positive topline results from the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial in AUD. In August 2026, the Company announced completion of enrollment of the RESTORE Phase 2 trial in ALD.

About the IMPACT Phase 2b Study

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind IMPACT Phase 2b trial (NCT05989711 ) enrolled 212 participants with biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and fibrosis stages F2 or F3, with and without diabetes. Study participants were randomized 1:2:2 to receive weekly subcutaneous pemvidutide doses at either 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg or placebo for 48 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoints, measured at 24 weeks, were MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, or fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH. Secondary endpoints included non-invasive tests of fibrosis and weight loss measured at 24 and 48 weeks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company's lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .

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