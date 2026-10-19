Senestech Reports 88% Reduction In Rat Activity In Chicago Pilot, Building On Record $1.1 Million Quarterly Revenue Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rodent-Related 311 Calls in Deployment Area Fell 36% While Citywide Calls IncreasedEvolveRat Bith ControlExpands to Six Chicago-Area SSAs and Wards

SURPRISE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in rodent birth control and sustainable rodent population management, today announced results from a pilot of Evolve® Rat Birth ControlTM in Chicago's Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area (SSA) #33. Over a 12-month monitoring period, standardized tracking-tunnel surveys documented an 88% reduction in average rat activity intensity and an 82% reduction in the proportion of monitoring locations with detectable rat activity. These results provide measurable evidence of Evolve's effectiveness in a demanding urban environment, complementing SenesTech's accelerating commercial growth and expanding municipal adoption.

The results represent another significant milestone for SenesTech, following the Company's announcement of preliminary record third-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $1.1 million, up 40% sequentially and 55% year-over-year, marking its first quarter exceeding $1 million in revenue.

SSA #33 manages one of Chicago's busiest commercial corridors, where well-maintained public landscapes are central to the neighborhood's identity. Persistent Norway rat burrowing in the district's landscape beds and tree pits was damaging perennial plantings and contributing to tens of thousands of dollars in annual landscape-maintenance costs. Seeking to address that activity while responding to community interest in reducing reliance on rodent poisons, the SSA added Evolve to its integrated pest management (IPM) program in April 2025.

Unlike traditional rodenticides, which are designed to kill rodents, Evolve works by targeting reproduction. This provides communities with another approach to long-term rodent population reduction while helping reduce reliance on conventional poisons and their potential risks to pets, wildlife, and the environment.

The SSA deployed 190 Evolve bait stations across approximately two miles of the district, concentrating on the alleyways and landscape beds where rodent activity was most prevalent, and serviced the stations approximately weekly. Beginning in August 2025, tracking-tunnel surveys were conducted every two to three months to measure both the intensity of rat activity, scored from 0 to 3 based on the footprints rats left in each tunnel, and how widely activity was distributed across monitoring locations.

Key findings from the pilot include:



Rat activity was detected at 74% of monitoring locations in the first survey in August 2025, compared with only 13% in the final survey in July 2026.

The average rat activity score declined from 1.76 to 0.21, an 88% reduction in activity intensity.

The largest reduction occurred in flower beds and tree pits, where the average score fell from 1.97 to 0.13. Activity in alleys declined from 1.33 to 0.27.

Activity remained low through the warmer spring and summer months. August 2025 and July 2026 had comparable weekly average temperatures (79.5°F and 76.0°F) and nearly identical weekly highs, yet activity was substantially lower in July 2026. Rodent-related 311 calls within the deployment area declined 36%, from 158 in the 12 months preceding deployment to 101 in the 12 months that followed, while citywide rodent-related 311 calls increased by less than 1% over the same period.

"The Wicker Park Bucktown results show what rodent birth control can deliver in a demanding urban environment: a sustained, objectively measured decline in rat activity that held through the warmest months of the year," said Michael Edell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech. "Just as important, this project and this deployment have opened doors across Chicago. Evolve has now expanded to six SSAs and wards in the area so far including Wicker Park Bucktown SSA #33, Old Town #48, Albany Park #60 and others. That momentum reflects growing demand among neighborhood and municipal leaders for proactive, sustainable rodent management that reduces reliance on traditional rodenticides."

"Our goal has always been to make Wicker Park cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable for everyone who lives, works, and visits here," said Alice Howe, Program Director of SSA #33. "Evolve gave us a long-term tool that aligns with that vision by helping us manage rodent populations while protecting the public spaces our community invests in."

Beyond the SSA's directly managed areas, the program included outreach to residents and businesses, supporting a more connected, neighborhood-wide approach to rodent population management.

The Wicker Park Bucktown pilot is an example of Assessment Services, SenesTech's new service offering. Assessment Services pairs Evolve deployment with standardized monitoring and reporting, giving customers objective, data-driven evidence of how rodent activity changes over time. SenesTech expects Assessment Services to fill a void in rodent infestation control, where many programs lack a consistent way to measure whether rodent populations are actually declining.

“This study provides measurable evidence of Evolve's effectiveness in a demanding urban environment, complementing SenesTech's accelerating commercial growth and expanding municipal adoption,” said Michael Edell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech. "The 88% reduction in rat activity intensity, together with expansion of deployment into additional neighborhoods, reinforces our belief that rodent birth control can become an increasingly important component of modern municipal pest management."

Further details on the study, "Managing Urban Rodent Activity Through Birth Control: Wicker Park Bucktown SSA Pilot," are available at

About SenesTech

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control and sustainable rodent population management. The Company's Evolve® and ContraPest® fertility control solutions are designed to reduce rodent populations by targeting reproduction and can be used independently or as part of an integrated pest management (IPM) program. SenesTech serves consumer and professional markets with products, services and expertise that support effective, long-term rodent control. For more information, visit senestech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of Evolve® Rat Birth ControlTM in reducing rodent activity and populations, the sustainability of the results observed in the Wicker Park Bucktown pilot, the Company's expansion to additional Special Service Areas and wards in the Chicago area, the Company's expectation that its new Assessment Services offering will fill a void in rodent infestation control, the anticipated market need for and adoption of Assessment Services, the Company's ability to deliver Assessment Services to additional customers and markets, anticipated demand from municipal and neighborhood customers, and the compatibility of the Company's products with integrated pest management practices.

Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that results observed in one pilot are not replicated in other deployments, that customer adoption or expansion is slower than anticipated, that Assessment Services, as a new offering, does not achieve anticipated market acceptance or requires greater resources to deliver than expected, that monitoring results vary due to seasonal, environmental or other factors outside the Company's control, that product performance differs from expectations and that regulatory determinations or requirements change. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, (602) 889-9700,...

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., (928) 779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.