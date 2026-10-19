Stratum Holdings Corp. Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Sale Of Legacy Real Estate Businesses, Accelerating Pivot To AI Infrastructure And GPU Leasing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proposed sale of brokerage, franchising, property management, mortgage and title operations would sharpen STRM's focus on AI compute and is expected to strengthen the Company's financial position upon closing

CELEBRATION, FL, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratum Holdings Corp. (formerly La Rosa Holdings Corp.) (NASDAQ: SRTM) ("Stratum" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with a proposed buyer under which a newly formed buyer subsidiary would acquire substantially all of the assets of the Company's legacy real estate businesses.

The businesses covered by the LOI include Stratum's residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate education and coaching, property management, mortgage and title services operations. The proposed transaction follows the Company's October 1, 2026 announcement that it had acquired next-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs under a long-term lease and would evaluate strategic alternatives for its real estate operations, including a potential divestiture. It is a key step in Stratum's planned transformation into an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute.

Strategic Rationale

The sale would allow Stratum to dedicate its capital, management attention and public-company platform to AI infrastructure, including the expected acquisition and leasing of GPU compute capacity to enterprise and AI-native customers. Divesting the legacy operations would also simplify the Company's organizational and cost structure.

Once completed, the transaction is expected to strengthen the Company's financial position by removing certain liabilities, as well as the operating costs and working-capital needs, of the legacy businesses, including the trade payables and other specified liabilities to be assumed by the proposed buyer, allowing Stratum to direct its resources to its AI infrastructure strategy. Management believes the sale will be an important step toward the Company's goal of achieving profitability in 2027.

"This LOI marks a defining moment in Stratum's transformation," said Nicholas Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Stratum Holdings Corp. "Our real estate businesses have a strong team and a loyal agent and client base, and we believe that the proposed buyer is the right home for them. Separating these operations lets us concentrate fully on AI infrastructure and GPU leasing, which we believe provides a significant and growing opportunity, while shedding legacy liabilities and putting the Company on a stronger financial footing. We believe this transaction positions us to reach our goal of profitability in 2027."

Next Steps and Closing Conditions

The LOI is non-binding, other than customary provisions such as confidentiality and exclusivity. Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of a definitive purchase agreement, receipt of required governmental, regulatory and third-party approvals and consents, and the release of liens and indebtedness on the acquired businesses. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the transaction will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

About Stratum Holdings Corp.

Stratum Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SRTM) is transitioning into an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute capacity. In October 2026, the Company acquired next-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs, placed under a long-term lease that is expected to generate recurring cash flows. Pending completion of the proposed sale, Stratum continues to operate its residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management businesses. The Company is headquartered in Celebration, Florida. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "would," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding the proposed sale of the Company's legacy real estate businesses, its expected terms and timing, its expected effect on the Company's financial position, the Company's goal of achieving profitability in 2027, and the Company's AI infrastructure and GPU leasing strategy.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the non-binding nature of the LOI; the possibility that a definitive agreement is not reached or the transaction is not completed; failure to obtain required approvals, consents or lien releases; the results of due diligence; indemnification claims; the Company's ability to achieve profitability within the expected timeframe or at all; the Company's ability to execute its AI infrastructure strategy, obtain GPU capacity and financing, and attract customers; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Stratum Holdings Corp.: ...

