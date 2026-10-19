Rivus Pharmaceuticals To Present Preclinical Obesity Data For Muscle-Preserving, Oral GLP-1 RV-8451 At Obesityweek®
“We are excited to present preclinical data for RV-8451, the first oral GLP-1 that has demonstrated muscle preservation,” said Shaharyar Khan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Rivus Pharmaceuticals.“The data we are presenting at ObesityWeek ® build on our prior data and reinforce RV-8451's potential to deliver fat-specific weight loss while preserving muscle, which has not yet been achieved before with a GLP-1. We look forward to submitting our IND for RV-8451 in chronic weight management in the first quarter of 2027 to advance our highly-differentiated GLP-1 into the clinic.”
Presentation details are as follows:
ObesityWeek ® , November 14-17, 2026 in Washington, DC
Abstract Title: RV-8451, a Pre-Clinical, Muscle-Preserving GLP-1R NPA, Outperforms Orforglipron in Obesity Models
Room: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Ctr: Exhibit Hall BCD
Format: Poster
Presenter: Sol Collado, PhD, Executive Director, Drug Discovery, Rivus Pharmaceuticals
Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: Rescuing Lean Mass: GLP-1R NPA RV-8451 Reverses Orforglipron-Induced Muscle Loss in DIO Mouse Model
Room: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Ctr: Exhibit Hall BCD
Format: Poster
Presenter: Shaharyar Khan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Rivus Pharmaceuticals
Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: Beyond Caloric Restriction: RV-8451 GLP-1R NPA Drives Fat-Specific Weight Loss in a DIO Mouse Model
Room: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Ctr: Exhibit Hall BCD
Format: Poster
Presenter: Melissa Luse, Senior Research Scientist, Rivus Pharmaceuticals
Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET
Poster session details are available from ObesityWeek's Online Planner.
Following the sessions, a copy of the presentation and poster will be accessible under“Publications” in the Pipeline section of Rivus' website.
About RV-8451
RV-8451 is Rivus' highly-differentiated, oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist in preclinical development for obesity. RV-8451 is the first muscle-preserving, oral non-peptide GLP-1 agonist, designed to deliver high-quality, fat-selective, durable weight loss with convenient oral dosing. Rivus plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to advance RV-8451 into a Phase 1 clinical trial in obesity.
About Rivus Pharmaceuticals
Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing cardiometabolic health. The company's lead candidate, HU6, is a potential best-in-class oral therapeutic to treat MASH currently advancing in the Phase 2 AMPLIFY trial. Rivus is also advancing RV-8451, the first muscle-preserving, oral GLP-1, in preclinical development to treat obesity. Rivus' proprietary platform is focused on developing oral medicines that are designed to deliver improved and sustained cardiometabolic health. Follow Rivus on LinkedIn and X and visit .
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